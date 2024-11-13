Natalia Eisele Joins Una Terra as Principal, Strengthening Private Markets Expertise and Impact Investment Strategy

Natalia Eisele joins Una Terra's investing team

Una Terra - Swiss impact manager dedicated to accelerating innovation in the circular economy - is announcing the appointment of Natalia Eisele as Principal.

ZURICH [KUSNACHT], ZH, SWITZERLAND, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Una Terra, a Swiss-based VC impact investment manager dedicated to accelerating growth and innovation in the circular economy, is pleased to announce the appointment of Natalia Eisele as Principal, bringing over a decade of experience in private markets and a steadfast commitment to impact investing.

Natalia’s strategic insight and dedication to combining financial performance with environmental and societal impact are valuable additions to Una Terra’s growing investment team.

Natalia began her career at UBS AG, advising small- to mid-cap companies on M&A transactions in Zurich and Frankfurt. In 2016, she transitioned to SUSI Partners AG, where she played an instrumental role in launching and managing the world’s first dedicated energy storage strategy. Her pioneering work in energy storage has set a benchmark for innovative impact investing, aligning sustainable returns with environmental progress.

Before joining Una Terra, Natalia served as an Investment Manager at EBG Investment Solutions, where she allocated Swiss institutional capital into impact-driven businesses and strategies. Her early experience as a buy-side investor has enabled her to expertly balance robust returns with positive impact, furthering her reputation as a leader in sustainable finance.

"I am thrilled to join Una Terra and be part of a team that is committed to driving positive change through purpose-driven investments," said Natalia Eisele. "I look forward to contributing to Una Terra’s mission and helping to build impactful, resilient strategies that deliver financial returns while advancing our goals on furthering a circular economy”.

At Una Terra, Natalia will play a crucial role in advancing investment strategies that are both profitable and purpose-driven, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to scaling circular economy solutions, with the ultimate goal of combating climate change and biodiversity loss. Her dedication and forward-looking approach will support Una Terra’s ongoing mission to catalyze transformative change and build a more sustainable future.

“Natalia’s expertise in private markets, coupled with her commitment to responsible investing, aligns perfectly with Una Terra’s mission to deliver both meaningful change and financial success,” said Luca Zerbini, Founding Partner and CEO of Una Terra. “Her deep understanding of the market and vision for a sustainable future will be invaluable as we continue to expand our portfolio and pursue impactful opportunities across Europe.”

