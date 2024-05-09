Una Terra and NATIVA Join Forces to accelerate the transition towards regenerative models

Nativa and Una Terra Joining Forces for the Regenerative models in Impact investing

Two B Corps joining forces to accelerate and scale impact investing

ZURICH AND MILAN, SWITZERLAND AND ITALY, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Una Terra, a Swiss-based VC impact investment manager committed to scaling circular economy solutions addressing biodiversity loss and climate change and NATIVA, Regenerative Design Company that supports hundreds of companies in a radical business evolution towards regenerative economic models, join forces in a ground-breaking partnership aimed at addressing the urgent environmental, social and economic sustainability challenges of our time.

Recognizing the pivotal role of businesses in driving positive change, NATIVA and Una Terra, through the signing of the Memorandum of Interdependence, pledge to collaborate in promoting the transition towards regenerative economic models, drawing upon their significant expertise, the breadth of their networks and the alignment of their respective purposes.

"At a time when the need for sustainable solutions has never been more pressing, we are thrilled to announce our partnership with NATIVA," said Luca Zerbini, Founding Partner and CEO, Una Terra. "Together, we aim to redefine paradigms for radical collaboration and catalyse the transition towards regenerative solutions that the world needs scaled today.”

“Today, the domains of sustainability and finance are increasingly interconnected and interdependent,” said Paolo Di Cesare, Co-founder of NATIVA. “The partnership between NATIVA and Una Terra aims to scale our respective positive impacts and to enable more and more companies to steer their business in a regenerative direction.”

Here's a detailed look at the collaborative initiatives:

1. NATIVA will emerge as one of the main advisory firms for sustainability strategies for Una Terra and its network. This will enable Una Terra to access NATIVA's expertise, insights, and knowledge in the field of impact and regenerative economy.

2. By providing support and know-how, Una Terra will strengthen NATIVA's expertise in the finance and investment sector, allowing NATIVA to reinforce its regenerative design solutions and initiatives for private equity and venture capital.

3. Una Terra and NATIVA will collaborate on a series of innovative sustainability-focused initiatives aimed at sharing knowledge, scaling up impact investments, and inspiring individuals, businesses, and communities. Through workshops, seminars, training, and campaigns, the partnership will raise awareness and foster a culture of sustainability, driving meaningful change at grassroots, SME, and corporate levels.

Both organisations are B Corp certified and will adhere to a robust operating model, emphasising transparency, accountability, and progress evaluation.

About Una Terra:

Una Terra was born out of a shared aspiration: to make the world a more sustainable place. Una Terra's ambition is not only to invest capital but also to provide direct support, expertise, education, and leadership to companies aiming to transform entire industries through commercial technology and innovation. They utilise asset-light models that can be scaled through marketing, commercial introductions, partnerships, new market entry, and accelerated go-to-market strategies.

Una Terra has received the “Innovative Fund for our Future Award” from the World Economic Forum (Uplink) and is recognized as an "Impact Assets IA50 Emerging Impact Manager." Una Terra is actively engaged with organisations such as UN Global Compact, UN-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Capitals Coalition, King Charles III Sustainable Market Initiative (SMI), World Economic Forum (WEF), and Klosters Forum (KF).

Una Terra is a SFDR Art. 9 compliant Fund in accordance with the European Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR), Science-Based Targets, and is B-Corp certified. They are committed to dedicating over 1% of their investments to philanthropic causes for the planet. Lastly, Una Terra is a member of the Swiss Venture Capital Association (SECA).

About NATIVA:

NATIVA is the Regenerative Design Company that has been supporting for over ten years some of the most important Italian and European companies in a radical evolution of their business, accelerating the transition towards models that place sustainability and regeneration at their core. It is the first Benefit Corporation in Europe and B Corp in Italy. In 2013, NATIVA contributed to the establishment of the B Corp Movement in Europe, which now includes over 8.500 companies worldwide and over 3.800 in Europe, committed to benefiting both people and the planet. In 2015, NATIVA was part of the working group that made Italy the first country, after the United States, to introduce a law allowing for companies to incorporate with the status of Benefit Corporation, which now number over 3.600 in Italy and more than 20.000 worldwide. In 2022, NATIVA, in collaboration with the Fondazione per lo Sviluppo Sostenibile, launched CO2alition, an initiative aimed at supporting companies in their transition towards climate neutrality, with more than 85 businesses having joined the initiative.