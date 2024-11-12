Attend the Biggest event on Bitumen, Modified Bitumen & Additives in Jaipur on 18th December 2024

GRC 24 Jaipur

Exploring Advanced Materials, Sustainable Solutions, and Policy Innovations to Transform India’s Road Infrastructure

JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As India embarks on an enterprising journey to upgrade its road infrastructure, the Rex Global Expo & Conference on Bitumen, Modified Bitumen & Bio-Bitumen | Global Road Construction Conference 2024 promises to be a pivotal industry event. Set to take place at the Rajasthan International Centre in Jaipur, the conference will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to address the country’s evolving infrastructure needs and explore innovative technologies and sustainable solutions for long-lasting roads.Spotlight on Performance Grade Bitumen and Bio-BitumenOne of the event's core themes will be the promotion of Performance Grade (PG) Bitumen and Bio-Bitumen, highlighting their potential to enhance road quality across India. Performance Grade Bitumen, engineered to endure India's diverse climatic and traffic conditions, is expected to improve road durability and reduce maintenance costs. Meanwhile, Bio-Bitumen offers an eco-friendly alternative that aligns with the country's commitment to sustainable practices and the reduction of carbon emissions.Analyzing Road Failures: A Blueprint for Better RoadsPlayers will also engage in discussions about the root causes of road failures in India, exploring how design flaws, material inconsistencies, and process gaps contribute to common issues like potholes, cracking, and surface rutting. This analysis is essential as up to 40% of roads experience degradation within just five years due to a lack of adherence to stringent standards. By addressing these pain points and promoting best practices, the conference aims to set a new benchmark for road quality and longevity.New Policies & Monitoring Systems: Ensuring Quality and SafetyThe conference will examine recent advancements in government policy, with a focus on improving project timelines, quality control, and safety standards across the road sector. The PM Gati Shakti Master Plan and Bharatmala Pariyojana initiatives serve as examples of efforts to streamline road development and implement monitoring systems that help ensure quality. With robust policies, innovations like the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), and Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), the government is actively fostering a collaborative ecosystem for infrastructure growth.Driving the Future of India’s RoadsIndia’s commitment to infrastructure expansion is evident in the 2024 budget, which allocated a historic ₹10 lakh crore to support the development of sustainable, resilient roadways. By providing a forum for thought leaders and innovators, the Rex Global Expo & Conference on Bitumen and Road Construction 2024 will shape the strategies needed to address India’s infrastructure challenges, drive investment, and adopt cutting-edge technologies.With industry leaders, policymakers, and international experts sharing insights on materials, policies, and technologies, this conference promises to redefine the future of India’s road network. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with peers, explore emerging solutions, and contribute to a sustainable, efficient, and durable road system that will support the nation’s economic growth and connectivity goals for decades to come. 𝐁𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞!

