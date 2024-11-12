Last chance to grab a slice of Bowden

Release date: 12/11/24

The Malinauskas Labor Government is anticipating huge interest from prospective developers as two of the final remaining blocks of land become available for development at Bowden.

Expressions of Interest are invited for lots 43 and 2002 at Bowden. These lots offer flexible, mixed-use development opportunities, including residential apartments as well as retail and commercial options. Each development will be required to include a minimum of 15 per cent affordable housing.

Lot 43 has frontage along Park Terrace, is located at Bowden’s entrance adjacent to Plant 3 and Plant 4 and has a development footprint of 1049m2.

Lot 2002 is on Gibson Street, between Third and Fourth Street, adjacent to Bowden Park and has a development area of 2070m2. It is currently home to the Bowden Discovery Centre which will eventually make way for future development.

The prominent locations, situated in Bowden’s vibrant, established community, will provide prime development potential by offering immediate access to Bowden Park, Plant 3 and Plant 4 amenities and close proximity and views to the Adelaide Park Lands.

The sites allow development up to 12 and eight levels respectively and provide quick and direct connections to the CBD via tram, train and the Adelaide Park Lands greenway and connected pathways.

The ‘development ready’ parcels have been de-risked, with all site infrastructure and environmental audit due diligence completed.

Since its inception in 2008, Bowden has become home to an established community of 1,500 residents and upon completion will include more than 2,500 homes.

Expressions of Interest for the development allotments at Bowden will close on 12 December.

Quotes

Attributable to Nick Champion

It’s exciting the final few lots at Bowden are on the market.

Bowden has been transformational and set the tone for inner-city, strategic infill projects.

This is one of the last chances for developers to grab a piece of the action and build upon this exceptional community.

These future developments will add much needed housing supply and affordable options in a highly sought after area of Adelaide.