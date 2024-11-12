Disrupt-X and Digital Mesh Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Innovative IoT as a Service Solutions

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Disrupt-X, a leading technology company specializing in Internet of Things (IoT) and facility management solutions, and Digital Mesh, a provider of advanced digital solutions and provider of Sigfox solutions in Dubai, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration aims to revolutionize IoT adoption by offering flexible, scalable, and cost-effective IoT as a Service solutions to businesses across various industries.

The partnership leverages Disrupt-X's versatile ALEF Platform and Digital Mesh's expertise in Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology to offer businesses a seamless transition into the IoT landscape. Together, they will provide a subscription-based IoT model that eliminates large upfront costs, enabling businesses to harness the power of connected devices and real-time data seamlessly.

The IoT as a Service model offers flexible subscription plans, allowing businesses to access top-tier IoT solutions through simple monthly payments without the need for big initial investments. It enables effortless scalability, permitting seamless expansion from a single device to thousands, ensuring the IoT infrastructure grows alongside the business. Additionally, the service supports integration of ALEF Platform with various IoT hardware providers, offering complete flexibility in deployment and management.

"Our mission has always been to engineer solutions that simplify complex processes," said Asim Sajwani, CEO at Disrupt-X. "Partnering with Digital Mesh allows us to extend our reach and provide businesses with IoT solutions that are both cost-effective and easy to implement."

“At Digital Mesh, we are thrilled to partner with Disrupt-X to bring IoT as a Service to the UAE market. This collaboration underscores our commitment to enabling businesses with cutting-edge IoT solutions that drive efficiency, innovation, and growth. By leveraging our expertise in IoT connectivity, we are confident in delivering scalable, secure, and intelligent IoT services that empower businesses to thrive in an increasingly connected world.” – Digital Mesh

The partnership was officially signed at Gitex Global 2024 in Dubai, highlighting the growing importance of accessible IoT solutions in today's technology-driven landscape. The strategic partnership between Disrupt-X and Digital Mesh marks a significant milestone in the IoT industry, providing businesses with an unprecedented opportunity to adopt IoT solutions effortlessly and cost-effectively.

More on Disrupt-X:

Disrupt-X, founded in 2018, is a leading tech company based in Dubai. Disrupt-X has established itself as a pioneering force in both the Internet of Things (IoT) and facility management through their premier platform, ALEF. They specialize in engineering versatile solutions that cater to a diverse array of industry verticals. At the forefront of their technological innovation is the ALEF Platform, which includes Mobile Applications designed to streamline operations by automating processes and optimizing efficiency. The platform also incorporates a digital twin for data visualization, allowing users to gain real-time insights and make data-driven decisions with enhanced clarity. Building on their established portfolio, Disrupt-X has integrated a LoRaWAN® Network Server into their offerings, further enhancing their commitment to delivering comprehensive IoT and facility management solutions.

Please visit: www.disrupt-x.io

More on Digital Mesh:

Digital Mesh is committed to bridging the physical and digital worlds through innovative IoT technologies and intelligent solutions. Our mission is to empower businesses by enhancing productivity, unlocking new opportunities, and delivering seamless user experiences through cutting-edge connectivity and automation. In collaboration with key local and regional partners, Digital Mesh is spearheading the deployment, operation, and management of LPWAN services across the UAE. By leveraging this advanced infrastructure, we provide state-of-the-art IoT solutions that drive digital transformation and support the evolving needs of industries in the region.

For more information, please visit: www.digital-mesh.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.