Aurora of Arthur by Raymond Jones Wins Bronze in A' Watch Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of watch design, has announced Raymond Jones 's "Aurora of Arthur" as a Bronze winner in the Watch Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Aurora of Arthur within the watch industry, positioning it as a noteworthy example of innovative design and craftsmanship.The Aurora of Arthur's recognition in the A' Watch Design Awards is relevant not only to Raymond Jones but also to the broader watch industry and potential customers. This design aligns with current trends in the market, which favor unique, story-driven timepieces that combine aesthetic appeal with technical precision. The award serves as a validation of the watch's practical benefits, including its interchangeable band system and legible design, which cater to the needs of modern watch enthusiasts.What sets the Aurora of Arthur apart is its distinctive blend of medieval inspiration and contemporary design. The watch incorporates symbolic elements from ancient swords and armor, evident in its multifaceted hour markers, sword-shaped hands, and a case reminiscent of dragon scale armor. The use of natural mother-of-pearl with a subtle fume effect adds a layer of mystique and uniqueness to each piece. Functionally, the watch offers 100-meter water resistance and enhanced visibility through the use of Swiss Super-Luminova.The Bronze A' Design Award for the Aurora of Arthur serves as a motivator for Raymond Jones and his team at VALIMOR to continue pushing boundaries in watch design. This recognition may inspire future projects that further explore the intersection of historical narratives and modern craftsmanship. It also validates the brand's approach to creating timepieces that are not only visually striking but also technically superior and user-friendly.Aurora of Arthur was designed by Raymond Jones, the founder and creative force behind VALIMOR.About Raymond JonesRaymond Jones is the brains behind the VALIMOR watch brand, headquartered in Hong Kong and established in 2018. Rising from a humble background, Raymond channelled his passion for design into a fulfilling career, garnering expertise from positions at several renowned global watch companies before launching his own venture. VALIMOR is a harmony of ancient and modern, blending medieval influences and a Gothic aesthetic to craft wholly original and enchanting timepieces.About ValimorValimor is a watch brand grounded in a commitment to originality and Gothic artistry. The brainchild of industry veteran Raymond Jones, it brings to life unique timepieces inspired by the enchanting realm of medieval narratives and architecture. The name Valimor combines Valiant and Armor representing the brand's devotion to courage and exceptional styling. Its pieces, crafted with premium materials and keen attention to detail, offer more than just the time; they provide a bold statement of individuality and a link to a rich, textured history.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding watch designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and potential to positively influence industry standards. Winning designs are acknowledged for their thoughtful development, innovative use of materials and technology, and ability to effectively blend form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, watch industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovation, aesthetic appeal, ergonomics, precision, craftsmanship, and sustainability.About A' Design AwardThe A' Watch Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes and promotes superior watch designs. Organized annually since 2008, the award invites entries from celebrated designers, pioneering agencies, fashion houses, manufacturers, and influential brands across the globe. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process, a world-class jury of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics evaluate submissions based on pre-established criteria. By participating, designers gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive global recognition, and contribute to advancing the watch industry. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by celebrating and promoting outstanding designs that positively impact society. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at https://watch-award.com

