Launch of Fossil Fuel Atlas and expansion of Low Emissions Analysis Platform (LEAP) to make energy-related data and decision-making more accessible than ever

The briefing will take place Thursday, 14 November at 4 p.m. local time in Baku, Azerbaijan (1 p.m. CET / noon GMT / 7 a.m. EST) on Zoom. The briefing will be 30 minutes.

First, SEI will launch the Fossil Fuel Atlas﻿ , a new tool that allows the public to see where existing and emerging fossil fuel extraction projects encroach on protected ecosystems, Indigenous territories, critical water sources and more.

This free ﻿ interactive mapping platform﻿ , developed by SEI, Institute for Governance and Sustainable Development (IGSD﻿ ) and Global Energy Monitor (GEM﻿ ), serves as an early warning tool that allows users to visualize where the fossil fuel industry plans to build new infrastructure and how those plans could overlap with important ecological and cultural areas. It gathers publicly available data in one place and allows civil society organizations, journalists, decision-makers, researchers and non-expert users to access information and generate custom maps illustrating areas of interest.

Secondly, SEI will announce that users in 54 additional countries will now have free access to LEAP﻿﻿, an integrated tool for energy, climate mitigation and air pollution planning, making the tool freely available to governments, utilities, NGOs and academic organizations in 146 countries.

The countries eligible for free LEAP licenses now include all upper-middle-countries and most Small Island Developing States (SIDS). LEAP is already used by 68 000 users in almost every country and more than 60 governments have used it to support the development of their Nationally Determined Contributions under the Paris Agreement.

Speakers at this virtual press briefing will include SEI’s Senior Press Officer Ulrika Lamberth, Senior Scientist Charlie Heaps, Equitable Transitions Program Manager Sivan Kartha, Scientist Emily Ghosh and Associate Scientist Anisha Nazareth.

