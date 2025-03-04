Institutional capacities for a just transition in coal regions: the case of La Jagua de Ibirico, Colombia
Since 2020, the Colombian department of Cesar – and specifically the city of La Jagua de Ibirico – has suffered serious social and economic consequences after one of the country’s most active coal companies halted operations.
These events aggravated the crises in an area already affected by armed conflict and social inequality.
This report explores the fallout of the coal industry’s departure and uses these lessons to recommend how other coal-dependent governments can avoid these problems and plan for a just transition that lessens the blow of coal’s decline.
