Universal Postal Union offers commemorative postmark cancellation service

MACAU, November 12 - To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Universal Postal Union (UPU), from now until 8th April 2025, the UPU is offering a free cancellation service of the “150th Anniversary of Universal Postal Union” special edition commemorative postmark. During this period, collectors can put a white envelope affixed with the stamps of “150th Anniversary of the Universal Postal Union” issued by Macao Post and Telecommunications, together with International Reply Coupons as return postage, into another envelope with return address, and mail it to the UPU headquarters (refer to address below).

WADP Secretariat

150th anniversary cancellation

Universal Postal Union

Weltpoststrasse 4

3015 BERNE

SWITZERLAND

Mails arriving at the UPU headquarters by 8th April 2025 will be cancelled with the special edition commemorative postmark and sent to the return address.

International Reply Coupon, priced at MOP12.00 each, is available for sale at the General Post Office and all post offices. It can be exchanged for stamps representing the minimum postage for an unregistered airmail letter at the local post offices.

Collectors are welcome to join the activity to collect the special edition commemorative postmark, and celebrate the 150th anniversary of the UPU.

For more information about the commemorative postmark cancellation service provided by the UPU, please email to philately@upu.int.