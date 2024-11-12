Derby Barracks/ Trespassing/ Agg OOC

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A5005480, 24A5005848

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/21/24 0417 & 11/9/24 2212 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 and Searles Road, Newport Center

VIOLATION: Trespassing X2 and Aggravated OOC

ACCUSED: Taylor Coull

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown, VT

VICTIM: ReJean Roberge

AGE: 78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/21/24 at approximately 0417, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash that occurred on VT Route 100 in Newport Center. The operator was not on scene when Law Enforcement arrived. Later that morning Rejean Roberge, owner of the vehicle, reported the same vehicle had been taken from his residence without his permission by Taylor Coull. Coull had previously been issued a no trespass order.

On 11/9/2024, the Vermont State Police received a report that Coull was trespassing on Roberge’s property. When Troopers arrived to Roberge's residence, Coull was located on the property. After Investigation it was revealed that Coull had committed the crimes of Trespassing X2 and Agg OOC. Coull was arrested and released with a citation for Orleans Criminal Court.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/21/25 0830

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: No

