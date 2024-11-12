Derby Barracks/ Trespassing/ Agg OOC
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005480, 24A5005848
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 10/21/24 0417 & 11/9/24 2212 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 and Searles Road, Newport Center
VIOLATION: Trespassing X2 and Aggravated OOC
ACCUSED: Taylor Coull
AGE: 23
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown, VT
VICTIM: ReJean Roberge
AGE: 78
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/21/24 at approximately 0417, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash that occurred on VT Route 100 in Newport Center. The operator was not on scene when Law Enforcement arrived. Later that morning Rejean Roberge, owner of the vehicle, reported the same vehicle had been taken from his residence without his permission by Taylor Coull. Coull had previously been issued a no trespass order.
On 11/9/2024, the Vermont State Police received a report that Coull was trespassing on Roberge’s property. When Troopers arrived to Roberge's residence, Coull was located on the property. After Investigation it was revealed that Coull had committed the crimes of Trespassing X2 and Agg OOC. Coull was arrested and released with a citation for Orleans Criminal Court.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/21/25 0830
COURT: Orleans County Superior Court
MUGSHOT: No
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Ian Alford
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Rd
Derby, VT 05829
(802) 334-8881
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.