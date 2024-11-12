Submit Release
Derby Barracks/ Trespassing/ Agg OOC

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

      

CASE#: 24A5005480, 24A5005848

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                           

STATION:  Derby Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/21/24 0417  & 11/9/24 2212 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100 and Searles Road, Newport Center

VIOLATION: Trespassing X2 and Aggravated OOC

ACCUSED:  Taylor Coull

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown, VT

VICTIM: ReJean Roberge

AGE:  78

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/21/24 at approximately 0417, hours, The Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash that occurred on VT Route 100 in Newport Center. The operator was not on scene when Law Enforcement arrived. Later that morning Rejean Roberge, owner of the vehicle, reported the same vehicle had been taken from his residence without his permission by Taylor Coull. Coull had previously been issued a no trespass order.

 

On 11/9/2024, the Vermont State Police received a report that Coull was trespassing on Roberge’s property. When Troopers arrived to Roberge's residence, Coull was located on the property. After Investigation it was revealed that Coull had committed the crimes of Trespassing X2 and Agg OOC. Coull was arrested and released with a citation for Orleans Criminal Court.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME:    1/21/25 0830       

COURT: Orleans County Superior Court

MUGSHOT: No

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper Ian Alford

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Rd

Derby, VT 05829

Ian.Alford@Vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881

 

