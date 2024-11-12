Deputy Minister Seiso Mohai addresses Standard Bank Group and Mizuho Bank Limited conference

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, responsible for Planning, Monitoring & Evaluation, Mr. Seiso Mohai today delivered the keynote address at the Standard Bank Group and Mizuho Bank Limited conference at the Standard Bank headquarters in Rosebank, Johannesburg.

In his keynote address, Deputy Minister indicated that the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) welcomes the enduring partnership by two eminent banks who are significant corporate citizens in their respective continents, the African and Asian continents.

“The South African government is encouraged and inspired by this unique partnership that support Japanese clients and promote foreign direct investment into South Africa. Where you are standing will impact our perspective of building a capable, ethical developmental state,” said Deputy Minister Mohai.

He further highlighted the impressive recovery journey of South Africa following the Government of National Unity. “As part of the agenda to foster inclusive growth, the Government of National Unity is prioritising employment creation and work opportunities through initiatives such as the Public Employment Programmes.”

Deputy Minister Mohai emphasised that Critical reforms are also underway in sectors such as energy, freight logistics, water, and immigration policies through an operation called - Operation Vulindlela to drive competi- tiveness and efficiency.

“We all agree as GNU partners that South Africa is a country full of opportunities for both the public and private sector to thrive. Our message to you esteemed guests is that this global partnership is much needed and welcome. This is indeed and opportune moment for Japanese Corporates to invest in both Government priority projects and Private Sector priority economic growth areas,” Deputy Minister Mohai said.”

The Deputy Minister reiterated government’s commitment to boost infrastructure development in transport, energy and telecoms to support economic activities, as well as turning around our State-Owned-Enterprises (SoEs), especially Eskom and Transnet.

The conference brought together around 80 Japanese corporates based in both London and South Africa, as well as Senior Executives from Standard Bank.

It marks a significant collaboration between Standard Bank and Mizuho Bank, which is one of the top 3 largest banks in Japan and ranked 14th globally.

For media enquiries, please contact

Mr Lawrence Ngoveni

Cell: 082 824 3060

E-mail Lawrence.Ngoveni@dpme.gov.za

#GovZAUpdates

