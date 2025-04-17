Water and Sanitation updates on Mpumalanga dam levels

The average dam levels in Mpumalanga Province remain stable at 99.9%, with most listed dams recording levels above 100%. Despite the continued satisfactory and impressive water levels, the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) reiterates the importance of water use efficiency and urges the public to use water wisely and sparingly.

According to the latest DWS Weekly State of Reservoirs Report, dated 14 April 2025, the provincial average has remained unchanged for the third consecutive week at 99.9%. However, slight decreases were noted in the Water Management Areas (WMAs), with the Limpopo-Olifants WMA declining from 96.4% to 96.0%, and the Inkomati-Usuthu WMA dropping slightly from 99.1% to 99.0%.

At district level, dam levels showed mixed trends. In Ehlanzeni District, levels increased marginally from 96.5% to 96.6%, while Gert Sibande and Nkangala districts recorded slight decreases, though both remained above the 100% mark, dropping from 101.0% to 100.9% and 101.4% to 101.3%, respectively.

In the Lowveld and Ehlanzeni District, most dams remain above 100%, although trends varied. Klipkopjes and Witklip dams remained steady at 100.2% and 100.6%, respectively.

Dams which showed improvements include Driekoppies rising from 93.3% to 93.5%, Primkop Dam rising from 101.1% to 101.3%, Inyaka Dam rising from 96.5% to 96.6%, and Ohrigstad Dam rising from 72.0% to 74.2%.

On the other end several dams recorded decreases in water levels with Blyderivierpoort Dam dropping from 100.9% to 100.7%, Buffelskloof Dam from100.6% to 100.5%, Longmere Dam from 101.1% to 100.9%, Kwena Dam from 100.8% to 100.6%, and Da Gama Dam recorded a drop from 100.8% to 100.3%.

Most of the listed dams in the Gert Sibande District experienced decreases in levels with only Grootdraai and Morgenstond dams recording some improvements, increasing from 101.2% to 101.6% and 99.3% to 100.1% respectively.

On the decline, Nooirgedacht Dam dropped from 100.5% to 99.6%, Vygeboom Dam from 100.9% to 100.6%, Jericho Dam from 100.9% to 100.2%, Westoe Dam from 100.4% to 99.8%, and Heyshope Dam from 101.3% to 101.1%.

Only Loskop Dam recorded a decrease in the Nkangala District, dropping from 103.2% to 101.9%. The other listed dams recorded improvements with Witbank Dam increasing from 98.1% to 99.4%, Middelburg Dam from 95.7% to 99.3%, and Rhenosterkop, also known as Mkhombo Dam increasing from 101.1% to 101.8%.

The DWS reminds all South Africans that the country remains water-scarce, making responsible water use and robust conservation efforts essential for ensuring long-term water security. Citizens are encouraged to adopt water-saving habits in daily life and to help safeguard water infrastructure against theft and vandalism, which can result in unnecessary losses of this vital resource.

