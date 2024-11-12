sliQue Robotics and Unitree Robotics Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Global Security Solutions

"Michael Kessler, CEO of sliQue Robotics, and Wang Xingxing, CEO of Unitree Robotics, solidify their partnership to disrupt traditional security solutions with cutting-edge AI and robotics technology." sliQue Robotics Unitree Robotics

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- sliQue Robotics, a pioneer in AI-driven robotic solutions, and Unitree Robotics, a leader in high-performance robotic hardware, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to disrupt traditional security systems. This collaboration merges sliQue's advanced software and machine learning algorithms with Unitree's superior hardware to deliver innovative, intelligent security solutions worldwide.

"We are thrilled to unite with Unitree Robotics," said Michael Kessler, CEO of sliQue, Inc. "Combining our cutting-edge AI technology with Unitree's exceptional robotic platforms, we are poised to challenge industry leaders like Boston Dynamics. This partnership is more than business as usual; it's a true friendship and collaboration that will transform the security landscape as we know it."

Critical Aspects of the Partnership:

- Advanced Security Capabilities: sliQue will develop software and machine learning algorithms capable of analyzing everything from aggression and weapon detection to license plate recognition, enhancing the functionality of security robots.

- Reliable and User-Friendly SLAM: Providing Simultaneous Localization and Mapping (SLAM) technology that is reliable, safe, and easy to use, improving navigation and operational efficiency.

- Data Privacy Commitment: Data privacy is at the forefront of our solutions because "your data belongs to you!"

- Global Expansion: We are actively vetting security companies globally to increase our footprint, focusing on finding security partners in North America, South America, and Europe.

- IoT Integration: Launching solutions that make building management systems more intelligent and future-proof by incorporating Internet of Things (IoT) technology.

"Partnering with sliQue Robotics allows us to push the boundaries of what's possible in robotic security solutions," said Wang Xingxing, CEO of Unitree Robotics. "Our combined expertise creates a disruptive force in the industry, offering clients innovative solutions at the perfect time as the demand for intelligent security systems surges."

Why Now Is the Perfect Time:

The global security industry will reach over $240 billion by 2025. With rising concerns over safety and the need for more intelligent security solutions, now is the ideal time to introduce advanced robotic systems. Our partnership leverages this market momentum, providing cutting-edge technology that meets current demands and anticipates future challenges.

Benefits to Clients:

- Cutting-Edge Technology: Access to advanced security robots equipped with AI for superior threat detection and response.

- Enhanced Operational Efficiency: Reliable SLAM technology and IoT integration streamline operations and reduce costs.

- Future-Proof Solutions: Smarter building management systems that adapt to evolving security needs.

Our team of bright, young engineers—the best in the industry—is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that redefine security standards.

About sliQue Robotics

sliQue Robotics specializes in creating advanced robotic solutions that leverage AI and machine learning to address complex security challenges. Committed to innovation and excellence, the company delivers technologies that enhance operational efficiency and safety across various industries.

About Unitree Robotics

Unitree Robotics is a pioneer in high-performance robotic hardware. Focused on developing agile and reliable robotic platforms, Unitree is committed to advancing the robotics industry and providing innovative solutions that meet modern demands.

