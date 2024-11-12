EGLE launches new air monitoring dashboard

Michigan residents care about their air. Concerns about air quality are heard from all parts of the state. The Air Quality Division at the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) works hard to maintain a network of air monitoring stations that can provide the public with useful information about their air. It is important to ensure the state’s air quality data is easy to find, understand, and is accessible.

Recently, the dashboard showing real-time air monitoring data was rebuilt. The new dashboard has all the features of the old one and some new ones too. Find the new dashboard at Michigan.gov/MiAir.

Susan Kilmer, air monitoring section manager said, “We are excited to launch this new dashboard. This update provides information that is near real-time, historical data, and links to resources for the public.”