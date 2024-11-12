ICICI Lombard Boosts Insurance Form Submissions by 44.25% Using VWO

The leading private general insurance company enhanced mobile user experience driving impressive growth in form submissions.

NEW DELHI, INDIA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- ICICI Lombard, a leading name in the Indian insurance sector, has achieved a significant 44.25% increase in insurance form submissions by leveraging the power of VWO’s experience optimization platform. This achievement highlights the insurer’s commitment to enhancing digital engagement and simplifying the application process for mobile users.The optimization initiative was powered by VWO’s advanced testing and analytics platform, which enabled ICICI Lombard to identify key bottlenecks in its mobile insurance form flow. With data-driven insights from VWO, the team from Tatvic, a leading MarTech company, implemented tailored modifications that created a seamless and user-friendly mobile experience for customers. The team proposed enhancing the user experience through strategic placement of essential information and compelling call-to-action prompts. This approach aimed to address user confusion, reduce drop-offs, and increase overall engagement, leading to more qualified leads.Using VWO, ICICI Lombard implemented targeted optimizations across its mobile site, focusing on improving user navigation, accessibility, and overall experience for potential policyholders. The results have been substantial: a more seamless mobile interface has translated into a higher rate of completed submissions, offering ICICI Lombard a stronger position in the competitive insurance market.This success story underscores the importance of data-driven CRO in today’s digital ecosystem. With VWO's support, ICICI Lombard is continuing to innovate and optimize its digital channels, ensuring a customer-centric approach that meets evolving user expectations.For more information, visit ICICI Lombard’s success story About ICICI LombardICICI Lombard is the leading private general insurance company in the country. The Company offers a comprehensive and well-diversified range of products through multiple distribution channels, including motor, health, crop, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering, and liability insurance. ICICI Lombard has been a pioneer in the industry and is the first large-scale insurance company in India to migrate its entire core systems to the cloud. With a strong focus on being digital-led and agile, it has launched a plethora of tech-driven innovations, including the industry's first Face Scan on its signature insurance and wellness App - IL TakeCare, with over 9 million downloads. The company has won several laurels, including ET Corporate Excellence Awards, Golden Peacock Awards, FICCI Insurance Awards, Assocham, Stevie Asia Pacific, National CSR Awards, etc., for its various initiatives. For more details, log on to www.icicilombard.com About TatvicTatvic, a MarTech company based in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, provides customized marketing, analytics, and infrastructure solutions to clients around the world. The company has led the strategy and implementation of web analytics, CRO, and mobile app analytics for some of the world’s top companies. As the only Indian firm with full-stack capabilities on industry-leading marketing and cloud platforms, Tatvic has established itself as a trusted name in the MarTech space, proudly serving renowned brands like Times of India, Titan Eye+, Aegon Life, Adani, ABP Network, and many others. To learn more, visit https://www.tatvic.com/about-us/ About VWOVWO is an experience optimisation platform that enables brands to improve their key business metrics by empowering teams to easily run their conversion optimisation programs backed by customer behaviour data. We provide a suite of tightly integrated capabilities to unify customer data, discover customer behavioural insights, build hypotheses, run A/B tests on server, web, and mobile, rollout features, personalise experiences, and improve customer experience across the entire buying journey. To learn more, visit https://vwo.com/

