Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated Commemorates 102 Years of Sisterhood, Scholarship, and Service on Founders’ Day

CARY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated, a trailblazing global nonprofit organization dedicated to community service, proudly celebrates its 102nd Founders’ Day on November 12, 2024. This milestone not only honors a century-long commitment to its mission but also highlights the organization’s enduring legacy of service, scholarship, and sisterhood.

Founded in 1922 by seven African American women educators at Butler University in Indianapolis, Sigma Gamma Rho was established in the face of adversity, including the presence of the Ku Klux Klan. The Founders’ courage and resilience in fighting racial injustice laid a foundation that has empowered members for over a century. Today, the Sorority has grown to more than 500 chapters worldwide, with over 100,000 members actively serving communities around the globe.

“We are incredibly proud to mark our 102nd Founders’ Day,” said Marica T. Harris, International President of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated. “This milestone reflects our members’ relentless dedication and our collective commitment to creating greater change. Our legacy of sisterhood, scholarship, and service remains as vibrant as ever.”

Among the Sorority’s recent achievements was the historic Boule held in Houston, Texas, marking the first Boule in the city since 1996. This impactful event generated a $10 million economic boost to the Houston area and included over $550,000 in philanthropic contributions that will benefit the local community.

In line with its mission, Sigma Gamma Rho expanded its longstanding partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in 2024, pledging an additional $2 million. The Sorority made history in 2023 as the first Divine Nine sorority to fulfill a $1 million commitment to St. Jude, underscoring a deep-rooted legacy of service.

Sigma Gamma Rho’s unmatched century-long dedication to service, women’s empowerment, and academic excellence continues to shape its impact within the Divine Nine and beyond. This Founders' Day, the Sorority is hosting several internal events, including a service project distributing Baby Care Packages to families in need, prayer service, maternal health panel, and celebratory toast, bringing together members to honor the legacy of their Seven Founders and inspire the future of their mission.

About Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. was founded on November 12, 1922, on the campus of Butler University in Indianapolis by Seven African American Women Educators. Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated has welcomed more than 100,000 collegiate and professional women from every profession. The sorority has more than 500 chapters in the United States, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, Ghana, Germany, South Korea, U.S. Virgin Islands, the United Arab Emirates and most recently Japan. The organization also has active affiliate groups devoted to empowering women at different stages in life. The Rhoer Club Affiliates (teenage girls) and Philos Affiliates (friends of the sorority) also assist alumnae chapters with various service efforts and programs.

Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to service is expressed in its slogan, “Greater Service, Greater Progress.” The sorority has a proud history of providing positive and proactive community outreach nationally and internationally. The programs, partnerships, and sponsorships represent Sigma Gamma Rho’s commitment to promoting the greater good in education, service, and leadership development. For more information, visit www.sgrho1922.org.

