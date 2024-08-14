Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. Elects Marica T. Harris as 26th International Grand Basileus at the 60th Biennial Boule

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc., a leading global women’s organization, proudly announces the election of Marica T. Harris as the 26th International Grand Basileus. The historic announcement was made during the organization's biennial convention in Houston, Texas, where members and affiliates from across the globe came to celebrate sisterhood, service, and scholarship.

Mrs. Harris, a resolute life member of the sorority, steps into this prestigious role with a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to service, poised to guide the organization as it embarks on its next century of service.

Mrs. Harris has earned several degrees – including a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, a Master of Arts in counseling, and a master’s in social work from prestigious institutions. In addition to her educational experience, Mrs. Harris brings over 25 years of professional expertise working in the non-profit sector as a senior administrator; leading teams, program operations, talent acquisition, and fiscal oversight.

Her tenure within Sigma Gamma Rho has been marked by significant contributions at both the regional and international levels. She has led as an Assistant Director and Regional Director in the Northeastern Region. Most recently, she served as the International Vice-president from 2020 to 2024, where she played a crucial role in advancing the sorority’s R3 initiatives—Recruitment, Retention, and Reclamation membership initiatives. In addition to driving membership, she was instrumental in supporting the International Corporate Headquarters, leading the Associate Engagement Committee, and supervising the Membership Services Department. Her efforts were instrumental in expanding Sigma’s global footprint in Ghana, Belize, and Tokyo.

Upon her election, President Harris stated, “Being elected as the 26th International President of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated is not just an honor; it is a call to lead with integrity, inspire with purpose, and uplift with compassion. I stand on the shoulders of the 25 Women who have held this office and led our beloved sisterhood for over a century. I am deeply humbled for the opportunity to serve our sisterhood.”

As International President, Harris will continue to advance Sigma Gamma Rho's mission of enhancing the quality of life for women and their families in the U.S. and globally through community service, civil and social action, and educational initiatives. Her leadership will be instrumental in guiding the sorority’s strategic direction, amplifying the organization’s impact, and strengthening partnerships that align with the sorority’s core values.

Mrs. Harris will oversee over 100,000 members and serve as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, managing the sorority’s five hundred chapters worldwide.

During the 60th Biennial Boule, members of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. also elected the following individuals to the International Board of Directors:

Miranda Moore

International First Grand Vice-President

Odyssey Butler-Borner

International Second Grand Vice-President

Sharron Barnes

International Recording Financial Secretary

Dr. Khalilah Marbury

International Recording Secretary

Danette Samilton

International Treasurer

Shira Amos

Editor-In-Chief of The Aurora

Elaina Hamilton

Historian

About Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.

Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc. is a leading international, non-profit community service organization, founded on November 12, 1922, in Indianapolis, Indiana. With a mission to enhance the quality of life within the community, the organization has over 100,000 members worldwide and continues to build on its legacy of sisterhood, scholarship, and service.