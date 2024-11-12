Shattered Paths by Daniel Rolph Exposes the Untold Realities of the Foster Care System

Daniel Rolph Author

A gripping tale of foster children’s resilience, Shattered Paths dives into trauma, hope, and the quest for belonging.

Shattered Paths is a raw, heartfelt journey that gives voice to foster children’s silent struggles. It’s a story of resilience and survival, shedding light on trauma and hope.” — Daniel Rolph

MELBOURNE , AUSTRALIA, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The literary world is set to receive a gripping new voice with the debut novel Shattered Paths by Daniel Rolph, available for pre-order on Amazon in December, ahead of its highly anticipated January 2025 release. This powerful thriller offers readers an unflinching look into the lives of three children as they navigate trauma, resilience, and survival within the complex realities of the UK foster care system.A Raw and Unfiltered Look at Foster Care and Childhood TraumaShattered Paths presents the stories of Jack, Emma, and Oliver—three children with vastly different journeys through the foster system. Rolph, who grew up in the system himself, uses his personal insights to depict a world often unseen and misunderstood. With deeply moving storytelling and a focus on each child’s unique voice, Shattered Paths sheds light on the impact of a system intended to protect but that can sometimes leave children feeling isolated and lost.“This book goes beyond fiction; it’s a deeply personal exploration of the silent struggles many foster children face,” says Rolph. “I wanted to give a voice to those who endure trauma in silence, to foster understanding, empathy, and dialogue around the realities of foster care.”Praise for Shattered PathsEarly reviewers have lauded Shattered Paths as a "must-read for anyone seeking to understand the profound effects of trauma and resilience," highlighting Rolph's ability to immerse readers in each child’s journey authentically. “This novel is a testament to the human spirit’s strength, leaving readers deeply moved and reflective,” writes one critic.Available Formats and How to Pre-OrderShattered Paths will be available for pre-order on Amazon in December 2024, with an official launch in January 2025 across Kindle, paperback, and audiobook formats. Readers can secure their copy early and connect with Daniel Rolph through his website and social media for exclusive insights and updates.About the AuthorDaniel Rolph’s experience growing up in the UK foster care system drives his commitment to advocating for foster children and bringing awareness to childhood trauma. Shattered Paths marks the beginning of a trilogy exploring the resilience of children within the foster system, inspired by Rolph’s journey and the stories of many others.

