Philippines: journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio testifies in Tacloban

The journalist detained since February 2020 on charges of illegal firearm possession and terrorist financing appeared in court on 11 November.

The National Union of Journalists joins the International Federation of Journalists and its affiliate the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP), in calling for the immediate release of Frenchie Mae Cumpio.

On 11 November, Cumpio, executive director of the Eastern Vista news website and news anchor at Aksyon Radyo Tacloban, testified at the Tacloban Regional Court. The journalist has denied all charges against her, and the NUJP has consistently described them as exaggerated, highlighting that Cumpio has been subject to ‘red tagging’ – the process where journalists are deliberately labelled as connected to armed communist insurgent groups, leading to attacks and harassment.

Ahead of Cumpio’s court appearance, media organisations and NUJP members protested outside the Filipino Department of Justice demanding the withdrawal of charges. The NUJ has repeatedly called for an end to Cumpio's prosecution, and Liz Saville Roberts MP, member of the union’s Parliamentary Group has tabled Early Day Motion 349 calling on the UK government “to use every diplomatic effort to secure Cumpio’s release.”

On 7 February 2022, Cumpio was arrested alongside four human rights activists in a series of police raids. In 2021, prosecutors filed additional terrorism financing charges against her, upon discovering funds in the office of the media outlet she worked for. An investigation by the Anti-Money Laundering Council was also initiated against Cumpio who faces six to 12 years in prison if convicted of illegal firearm possession and up to 40 years on the charges related to terrorism financing.

The NUJP said:

“Frenchie’s case is a clear example of continuing attacks on press freedom and the worsening impunity on violations of the rights of journalists in the Philippines. Reporting the truth, especially the grievances of oppressed citizens, is not a crime. This case also shows how the accusation of terrorism is used to justify the curtailment of press freedom. The Anti-Terror Act and Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act have been used as a weapon against critics, activists and human rights defenders.”

The IFJ said:

“Where anti-terror legislation can be manipulated to target journalists, activists, unionists, or other human rights defenders, democracy remains under threat. Filipino authorities must drop all charges against Frenchie Mae Cumpio, and review the legal harassment of independent and critical voices. In the shadow of the ongoing legal harassment of journalists, the IFJ stands in solidarity with all targeted journalists and the wider Filipino media community.”

