SmartLab Announces Dr. Jennifer Berry as CEO

Creative Learning Systems® (CLS), developer of SmartLab® STEM learning solutions, is excited to announce Dr. Jennifer Berry as its new Chief Executive Officer.

As industries evolve, the need for hands-on, adaptable problem-solvers has never been greater.” — Dr. Jennifer Berry

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Learning Systems® (CLS), developer of innovative SmartLab® STEM learning solutions, is excited to announce Dr. Jennifer Berry as its new Chief Executive Officer. With an extensive track record leading innovation and growth in multiple top K-12 education businesses, Dr. Berry will further CLS’s mission to transform the lives of future generations through innovative, career-focused STEM education solutions.

“Dr. Berry’s background and deep leadership experience in K-12 education, plus her commitment to growing mission-oriented teams, make her the ideal leader to navigate the company’s next chapter of growth. She joins a leadership team already transforming how students experience and consume innovative career-connected curriculum with hands-on, STEM-infused learning,” stated Franklin Staley, Managing Director of Exeter Street Capital Partners and Chairman of CLS.

Dr. Berry has spent the last 15+ years in senior leadership positions for prominent K-12 organizations including Presence, After-School All-Stars, Quantum Learning, and Kaplan.

“I am thrilled to step into the CEO role at CLS, where we’re uniquely positioned to bridge the gap between today’s classrooms and tomorrow’s workforce. As industries evolve, the need for hands-on, adaptable problem solvers has never been greater. With SmartLab STEM learning solutions, CLS is at the forefront of developing those skills in students nationwide. By fostering critical thinking, collaboration, and real-world application, we are preparing students not only to thrive in their future careers but to lead fields that don’t yet exist. I am excited to champion this vital work alongside CLS’s talented, passionate, and forward-thinking team – supporting educators and equipping the next generation to build a brighter, more dynamic future,” stated Dr. Berry.

Dr. Berry holds a Doctor of Education (EdD) in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California (USC), and her commitment to education is inspired by her daughter and a love of lifelong learning. She is a resident of San Diego, California.

Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab’s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-centered experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development. Under Dr. Berry’s leadership, CLS will expand and diversify its physical and digital product offerings, ensuring more students have access to transformative, career-centered learning experiences.

Our mission is to ensure that today's students become tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world. Explore how SmartLab can bring STEM innovation to your school. Visit https://www.smartlablearning.com to learn more.

