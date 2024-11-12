Sin City Erg – The Global LGBTQ+ Indoor Rowing Event

The Global LGBTQ+ Indoor Rowing Event

The Gay + Lesbian Rowing Federation announces the 2025 Sin City Erg will be held on 19 January 2025, in Las Vegas.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gay + Lesbian Rowing Federation (GLRF) is excited to announce that the 2025 Sin City Erg will be held on 19 January 2025, in Las Vegas.Recognized as the only LGBTQ-focused indoor rowing ergatta in the world, the event offers three genders: male, female, and non-binary. Registration is open to age 13 and older, with 61 competitive events among 3 age categories: Junior, University, and Master, and 2 age categories for Adaptive. The one-day event is expected to draw 300 – 500 participants from North America, Australia, and Europe.The Sin City Erg offers both individual and team events, creating competition amongst clubs and rowing programmes. Of the 61 events, there are 25 team events and 36 individual events, and within those event breakdowns, there are 12 non-binary events, 18 adaptive events, and three team para-gender inclusive events.Inclusion is the foundation of the Sin City Erg by encouraging straight allies to compete with the LGBTQ rowing community. The Junior and University events restrict older participation but allow younger athletes to compete in older age brackets. The adaptive events include all three sport classes: PR1, PR2, and PR3. The team adaptive events are notable because they are labeled ‘Para Gender Inclusive’ which allows adaptive rowers to compete with non-adaptive rowers regardless of age, gender, or adaptive sport class.The Sin City Erg is one of 27 sports featured at the eighteenth annual Sin City Classic , the largest annual LGBTQ+ multi-sport tournament in the world. Over 8,000 athletes will attend during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend of 16 – 20 January 2025. The Sin City Classic creates a festival atmosphere for LGBTQ+ athletes to connect and compete at sport events and within social activities.Headquartered in Los Angeles, GLRF fosters an international community of LGBTQ+ outdoor and indoor rowers, coaches, coxswains, and race/regatta officials at all levels of the sport through its online platform

2024 Sin City Erg race underway

