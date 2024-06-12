June Rainbow Logo Challenge Issued To Worldwide Rowing Community
The Rainbow Logo Challenge encourages the incorporation of rainbow colours in the social media and website logos of rowing organizations in June.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rainbow Logo Challenge encourages rowing-related organizations and businesses to incorporate rainbow colours in their social media and website logos: https://logochallenge.glrf.info . The Challenge runs for the month of June and coincides with the celebration of International Pride Month. Sponsored by the Gay + Lesbian Rowing Federation (GLRF), the Challenge is an opportunity for rowing clubs and programmes, governing bodies, and related businesses to openly show support for the LGBTQ+ rowing community.
Displaying a rainbow logo on your social media site sends a message of inclusion and acceptance to both adult and youth athletes who are LGBTQ+. It not only offers them reassurance, but it also communicates that the rowing community fully welcomes them. The rainbow logo also sends a broader organizational message to everyone in the club or programme that LGBTQ+ acceptance is an important cultural value.
The Rainbow Logo Challenge has its origins at the June 2019 USRowing Junior National Championships. The USRowing Executive Director at the time, Patrick McNerney, while visiting the GLRF vendor booth, asked how his organization could do more to support the LGBTQ+ community. Upon learning that June was Pride Month and the importance of rainbow colors, he had the USRowing logo changed within six hours to incorporate them. From that, GLRF created the Rainbow Logo Challenge for the global rowing community. (The policy of including the rainbow colors in the USRowing logo each June has continued under Amanda Kraus, the current Executive Director.)
Current and past participants in the annual Rainbow Logo Challenge include USRowing, Rowing Canada, Rowing New Zealand, British Rowing, JLRacing, and Rowing News.
Headquartered in Los Angeles, GLRF is a global individual membership organization that fosters an international community of LGBTQ+ rowers, coaches, coxswains, and judges at all levels of the sport, including junior, collegiate, veteran/masters and elite through its online platform https://www.glrf.info/glrfcentral The organization provides resources and information to LGBTQ+ rowers and serves as a liaison to national and international rowing governing bodies and to other sports organizations.
