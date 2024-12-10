From Near-Death to Life-Saving Artificial Intelligence: How Quanda Francis is Revolutionizing Women's Healthcare

Quanda Francis at Google Headquarters

Imagine narrowly escaping death during childbirth, only to be left with unanswered questions about why you were told never to have children again.

We are fiercely determined to eradicate the disparities in maternal healthcare that impact women everywhere.” — Quanda Francis

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A harrowing experience during childbirth has inspired a groundbreaking innovation in maternal healthcare. Quanda Francis, the founder of AI Word Wiz Corp, announces the release of Womb WatchAI, an artificial intelligence-powered platform aimed at addressing disparities in maternal health and improving outcomes for women worldwide. In tandem with this launch, a comprehensive questionnaire is now available to gather data that will help shape the future of personalized maternal care.

During an emergency C-section, Quanda Francis faced life-threatening complications that left her with unanswered questions. Her survival led to a mission to understand and address the root causes of maternal mortality and morbidity. Womb WatchAI is the culmination of this journey—a platform designed to equip women and healthcare providers with tools to better predict and prevent pregnancy-related risks.

"As I watch my son calling for the ball from his favorite spot at the three-point line, I’m reminded of how close I came to never experiencing that moment," says Francis. "That experience inspired me to create Womb WatchAI—a platform that empowers women with actionable insights to safeguard their health during pregnancy."

Advancing Maternal Health through Technology

Womb WatchAI leverages artificial intelligence to address critical gaps in maternal healthcare. Key features include:

Equity Lens: A focus on reducing disparities in care by tailoring insights to meet the needs of underserved populations.

AI Doula: A virtual assistant providing 24/7 personalized guidance and support for women at every stage of pregnancy.

Holistic Health Tools: Resources that go beyond pregnancy, fostering wellness and longevity for women globally.

By combining advanced data analytics with a human-centered approach, Womb WatchAI aims to empower women and healthcare professionals with tools for better decision-making and improved outcomes.

A Personal Story Driving Change

Quanda Francis’s personal encounter with life-threatening complications during childbirth is not unique. Maternal health outcomes in the United States remain concerning overall, with CDC data reporting a rate of 32.9 deaths per 100,000 births. Still, the risks are not equally distributed. Black and Brown communities face disproportionately higher maternal mortality rates, reflecting deep-rooted systemic challenges.

To address these inequities and improve maternal health for all women, Womb WatchAI incorporates an Equity Lens—an innovative framework designed to revolutionize maternal and neonatal care by making it more culturally responsive and inclusive. By training AI algorithms on diverse, representative datasets, Equity Lens ensures more accurate identification of conditions like jaundice, pre-eclampsia, and mastitis across a range of skin tones.

"At the heart of Womb WatchAI is a commitment to equity in healthcare," says Francis. "We must ensure that every mother and child has the healthiest possible start."

Invitation to Participate in Landmark Research

As part of its mission, Womb WatchAI has launched a comprehensive questionnaire to gather critical data on maternal health experiences.

The release of a questionnaire marks the first step in Womb WatchAI’s mission to enhance maternal healthcare. Women of all ages and health backgrounds—including those managing conditions like PCOS, Endometriosis, or seeking guidance on reproductive health—are invited to participate. The collected data will inform Womb WatchAI’s continued development and enhance its ability to provide truly personalized healthcare.

"This is more than technology; it’s about changing lives," adds Francis. "Through this research, we aim to continue the development of a platform that listens, learns, and adapts to the unique experiences of every woman."

About AI Word Wiz Corp

AI Word Wiz Corp is a leader in artificial intelligence innovation, dedicated to creating solutions that address critical challenges in various industries, including healthcare. With a focus on leveraging AI to improve lives, AI Word Wiz Corp continuously pushes the boundaries of technology to develop tools that are both impactful and accessible.

For media inquiries or interviews, please contact: Info@AIWordWiz.com

