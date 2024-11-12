Worklyn Partners Acquires New Hampshire-Based IT Management Solutions

Acquisition of Boutique Managed IT Services Provider Furthers Worklyn’s New England Presence and Adds New Cutting-Edge Capabilities

Pedro has built an incredible business with a brand and a service offering that customers deeply value and trust. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the ITMS team.” — Zack Miller, Founding Member, Worklyn Partners

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Worklyn Partners (Worklyn), a holding company focused on building a national provider of cybersecurity and IT services, today announced the acquisition of IT Management Solutions (ITMS) . Based in Salem, NH, ITMS is a leading technology services provider offering award-winning small business solutions. ITMS represents another building block in Worklyn’s creation of a diversified, platform IT organization capable of fulfilling today’s mission-critical IT needs through best-of-breed, outsourced IT solutions.Founded by Pedro Nunez, ITMS has offices in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company provides a comprehensive suite of IT services to ensure IT systems and technologies operate smoothly, are securely backed up, and support business growth. ITMS specializes in innovative solutions serving New England businesses, including cloud services, email/spam protection, business intelligence analytics hosted solutions, online backup, cybersecurity, virtualization, and more. With a commitment to superior customer service, ITMS is the trusted partner for transforming the IT stack into a business advantage.Nunez commented, “Teaming up with Worklyn represents a significant milestone for us. This partnership will enable us to scale our operations, expand our service offerings, and continue to deliver exceptional value to our clients. We look forward to the opportunities that lie ahead, especially as we utilize the Worklyn ecosystem to offer a broader range of services to our clients.”Worklyn is an investment firm making control investments in cybersecurity and IT services companies. Founded by Johnny Lieberman and Zack Miller, Worklyn is focused exclusively on the technology sector, building a diverse ecosystem of managed IT and security vendors that complement each other’s capabilities under one integrated platform.Johnny Lieberman stated, “We’re thrilled to welcome ITMS and Pedro Nunez to the Worklyn family. This acquisition, combined with our recent investment in Boston-based Harbor Networks, significantly expands our footprint in New England and strengthens our ability to deliver comprehensive IT and security solutions across the region.”Zack Miller added, “Pedro has built an incredible business with a brand and a service offering that customers deeply value and trust. We couldn’t be more excited to partner with the ITMS team.”ITMS is Worklyn’s fifth acquisition, joining its existing company portfolio consisting of: Noynim IT Solutions , a leading IT consulting and managed services provider in Denver, CO.-California-based NetXperts , a provider of IT solutions and network engineering.-Harbor Networks, a Massachusetts-based provider of voice, cybersecurity, and IT networking solutions.-Quadrant Information Security, a Florida-based cybersecurity organization providing Managed Detection and Response services to customers across North America.ABOUT WORKLYN PARTNERSWorklyn Partners is an investment firm focused exclusively on cybersecurity and IT services. Worklyn has assembled a group of investors and partners with extensive sector expertise and a shared long-term orientation to help grow technology companies at the rapidly-evolving intersection of cybersecurity and IT services. Worklyn Partners currently has offices in New York, NY; Jacksonville, FL; Denver, CO; Walnut Creek, CA; and Framingham, MA. For more information, visit worklynpartners.com.

