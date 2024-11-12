Polimorphic & Software Solutions, Inc. Partner to Elevate Service for Front & Back Office Public Sector Operations

This strategic collaboration is designed to empower teams to streamline workflows abd enhance resident engagement for local government operations nationwide.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Software Solutions, Inc. (SSI), an innovator in cloud-based finance and accounting software, and Polimorphic , a leader in AI-powered automation and workflows, are proud to announce a new govtech partnership for the public sector. This strategic collaboration is designed to empower teams to streamline workflows, enhance resident engagement, and improve security for local government operations nationwide. Together, SSI and Polimorphic are setting a new standard in efficiency and accessibility for local government customers.Polimorphic’s robust suite of tools aligns with SSI’s mission to provide public-sector employees with solutions and services that make a difference. Through this partnership, local governments will benefit from Polimorphic’s CRM & Workflows, which digitizes and automates workflows, allowing for smoother, more organized processes that save valuable time and enable staff to focus on impactful community projects. Communities will also benefit from Polimorphic’s AI Search & Chat and Voice AI, which allows residents to find the answers they need without waiting for government staff.In addition, local governments will benefit from SSI’s passion for providing the best accounting and financial software solutions for local governments and utilities. The top-tier software suite includes all the essential modules for efficient financial management, such as cloud-based accounting, budgeting, accounts payable automation, payroll and human resources, employee self-service, and utility billing.“SSI and Polimorphic share a common mission: to empower local governments with cutting-edge tools that optimize their daily operations and enhance their ability to serve residents effectively,” said Parth Shah, CEO of Polimorphic. “Together, our customers are making their operations more accessible and productive, which has a real impact on communities across the nation.”“Partnering with Polimorphic is a significant step forward in our commitment to public-sector innovation. By partnering with Polimorphic’s advanced AI-powered solutions, we’re providing local governments with front-office tools that enable greater efficiency, security, and responsiveness,” said Rick Fortman, CEO of Software Solutions, Inc. “This partnership reinforces our dedication to serving communities by equipping public servants with best-in-class technology.”For more information, visit Polimorphic.com or www.mySoftwareSolutions.com About Software Solutions, Inc.Software Solutions, Inc. (SSI) provides ERP software to local governments and utility companies. SSI sets the standard for extraordinary customer experiences through top-rated financial software and high-level customer support. SSI solutions include cloud-based accounting, budgeting, payroll & HR, analytics, and utility billing software. SSI supports cities, counties, libraries, and other public agencies across the country.About PolimorphicPolimorphic is on a mission to create technology that lets governments of all sizes deliver for the people. Polimorphic’s CRM & Workflows, AI Seach & Chat, and Voice AI solutions empower service-first governments to provide residents with the highest quality communication and engagement. Serving hundreds of public sector departments across the country, Polimorphic is built for the unique needs of local governments. Learn more or request a demo at polimorphic.com.

