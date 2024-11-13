Thoropass Establishes London Office as Launching Pad for EMEA "Hypergrowth"

New UK location to house growing team to match global- and EMEA-based compliance products and services

Thoropass is at a point where it has demonstrated a level of strong traction in EMEA and is ready to invest in hypergrowth in the region” — Andrew Lecocq, Head of EMEA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thoropass , the global leading infosec compliance delivery platform, today announced the opening of its London office to better support the company’s EMEA offerings. The office will be the hub for partners, clients, and security leaders to meet the challenges of an evolving compliance and regulatory landscape unique to Europe. Companies based, or doing business, in EMEA will gain the confidence of working with local experts as they leverage expanded platform capabilities and compliance frameworks.“Thoropass is at a point where it has demonstrated strong traction in EMEA and is ready to invest in hypergrowth in the region,” said Thoropass’ Head of EMEA, Andrew Lecocq. “I believe that Thoropass has a unique combination of product, service, and people. Most companies have one of those. Good companies have two. Great companies have all three.”Though based in New York, Thoropass is already a global company with a dispersed workforce across the Americas and Europe that has already been successful in the UK and EMEA. Opening a local office will allow this workforce to work alongside clients and partners looking to build a competitive edge for global business.For European companies looking to expand business locally and into the U.S., Thoropass’ foundation in offering unparalleled SOC 2 and PCI DSS compliance frameworks will allow them to accelerate their growth plans. For companies working with clients in Europe, Thoropass continues to strengthen its products and services related to GDPR, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001, among others.This fall, G2 recognized the company with awards in the “Leader - EMEA” and the “High Performer - EMEA” categories. With its London office, Thoropass will continue this success while being able to meet clients and experience local challenges that can be solved through its industry-leading platform and customer-first support known as The OrO Way Heading up the office, Andrew Lecocq comes to Thoropass after being the Head of EMEA at Business Talent Group (BTG) and Senior Director of Sales Strategy and Operations at Capgemini. Lecocq is a past startup founder, having exited Hillgate to BTG. He is joined by a growing team of Thoropass Sales, Customer Success, and Marketing colleagues, along with an established roster of partners to better serve European customers."We’re thrilled to partner with Thoropass in EMEA,” said Dan Oreta, CEO of Intrepid, a UK-based Thoropass partner. “By leveraging Thoropass’ expertise and robust platform, we’re well-equipped to meet the dynamic regulatory landscape, instill trust with our clients, and drive sustainable growth. This partnership marks a significant step in reinforcing our compliance framework and delivering exceptional value to our stakeholders at home in the UK and the wider EMEA region.""Thoropass is already the best in class tool for managing any SME through ISO 27001, as well as multiple other frameworks, and it's getting better all the time, so naturally we are excited with their strategic expansion into EMEA," added Intrepid CTO Alexander Preston.Thoropass will be celebrating the opening of its London office by hosting an invite-only dinner with local security and technology leaders on November 26. For information on this event, and to learn more about Thoropass EMEA, visit https://thoropass.com/emea About ThoropassThoropass facilitates the infosec compliance processes for businesses, delivering compliance automation software and audit capabilities that enables its over 1000 customers to efficiently increase supported compliance frameworks and accelerate their infosec audits. Thoropass integrates directly with its customer’s operational frameworks to automate evidence collection and enable continuous monitoring to ensure audit readiness. With a team of in-house, independent auditors proficient in major compliance frameworks such as SOC 2, HITRUST, HIPAA, GDPR, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, and ISO 42001, among others, Thoropass conducts over 500 audits every year, with a commitment to supporting companies in maintaining high standards of compliance and security. Learn more at www.thoropass.com

