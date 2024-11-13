11 days to upgrade your life

KAPA'A, HI, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avarea Alexander, a revered master teacher and founder of Heartstar Ministry, has released her latest transformative guide, Awakening Through the Path of Purification— a powerful book that revives and adapts the ancient wisdom of the Essenes and the Christos-Sophianic lineages, offering readers profound insights and practices to achieve spiritual clarity, purification, and self-realization.Rooted in the holistic teachings of the Essenes, Awakening Through the Path of Purification presents a journey through the elemental practices of purification and self-discovery. Readers are guided to reconnect with the elemental forces of air, water, and earth to cleanse the body, mind, and spirit, aligning with the natural rhythms of Mother Earth and reclaiming their true birthright of peace and inner harmony.Alexander offers encoded language and spiritual guidance, encouraging readers to slow down and immerse fully in their personal journey. She invites readers to explore the realms of the physical, emotional, and mental bodies, releasing accumulated negativity and welcoming divine presence into one’s life.The following excerpt summarizes Avarea’s vision with this book:“The following pages have a wealth of encoded linguistics that brings you on a journey to self-discovery, diving deep into each of these areas of purification as denoted by the Essene. We recommend that you give yourself the opportunity to be with each day fully and completely. Re-read, highlight, chant the I AM qualifications, and utilize this as the bones for structuring your own container of healing and self-discovery. Dedicate a journal to the deep dive that this guide invites.”

