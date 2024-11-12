Sign-up Surge as Utahns Feed Children During Holiday Break

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Utahns have showcased unparalleled support for USANA Foundation’s initiative to combat child hunger, reserving in the first week a remarkable 80% of the food bags available for USANA Kids Eat’s annual Holiday Food Bag program. The sign-up surge highlights Utahns’ dedication to ensure no child goes hungry during the upcoming two-week December holiday break.The Holiday Food Bag program, spearheaded by the USANA Foundation, aims to provide nutritious meals to children who rely on school lunches as their primary source of food during the school year. With schools closed two weeks for the holidays, the importance of community-driven solutions becomes paramount.“For the first time, in one week, 3,441 of the 4,330 food bags have been reserved by Utahns throughout northern Utah. That represents hundreds of Utahns coming together with a shared mission,” said Michelle Benedict, global programs director at USANA Foundation. “With one in 10 children not knowing where their next meal is coming from, we are incredibly thankful for the public's commitment to addressing child hunger. Their involvement not only impacts the lives of the children we serve but also strengthens the fabric of our community.”The Holiday Food Bag program is a do-it-yourself opportunity where individuals, families and groups can shop, pack and deliver the food bags to schools before December’s holiday break.“Simply visit usanakidseat.org, set up a volunteer account, and select the school and the number of bags you want to do for the kids’ two-week holiday,” said Benedict. “We provide you with the bags and the list of food you will buy. You then pack bags on your own time and deliver them directly to the schools.“Many people do this right after Thanksgiving because it’s a great project for families young and old. Volunteers have said they love getting younger kids involved in helping hungry kids.”Each two-week bag of food costs roughly $25 retail, depending on where it’s purchased.“We couldn’t help these kids if we didn’t have the community involved. We have remarkable individuals, families, church groups and others from Ogden to Payson who are making the holidays better for our kids,” she said.The online sign-up at usanakidseat.org is available now until Dec 6. Monetary donations are also welcomed through its secure platform. Each contribution, whether time or resources, plays a critical role in helping to ensure no kid in Utah goes hungry.# # #About USANA Kids EatEstablished in 2019, the USANAFoundation acquired KidsEat!Utah to form USANAKids Eat. Providing backpacks filled with food for at-risk youth to schools and organizations in the Wasatch Front, the Foundation is able to provide the best global reach, with a strong local impact. With one in 10 Utah children facing insufficient or no food every day, the non-profit organization delivers 9,443 meals weekly, bringing hope to kids and families along the Wasatch Front.#foodinsecurity #fightinghunger #utahchildren #givingback #holidayseason2022 #helpothers @usanakidseatVISUALS:

