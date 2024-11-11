Submit Release
FEMA Registration Deadline is Five (5) Days Away

BATON ROUGE, La. – Now is the time to apply for assistance from FEMA. The Nov. 16 deadline is just five days away for Louisiana residents with damage from Hurricane Francine who live in Ascension, Assumption, Lafourche, Jefferson, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Mary and Terrebonne parishes.

Survivors with a loss or damage should apply with FEMA even if they don’t have repair estimates or insurance settlements yet. To be considered, people in the impacted areas need to register with FEMA to begin the process. FEMA will work with survivors to identify what information is needed to determine eligibility.

To apply for FEMA disaster assistance:

Terrebonne Parish Library

151 Library Dr.

Houma, LA 70360

  • Call toll-free 800-621-3362. The FEMA Helpline is open daily from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. CDT, and help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service such as VRS, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply, visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4817. Follow FEMA Region 6 social media at X.com/FEMARegion6 or on Facebook at facebook.com/femaregion6.

