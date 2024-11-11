Fetch Long Beach Welcomes First-Ever Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium Ownership Symposium - Dr. Michele Drake

GeniusVets is excited to hold its Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium for the first time at the Fetch Long Beach dvm360® conference December 6, 2024.

dvm360 is thrilled to bring our Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium to Fetch Long Beach, offering essential leadership and business training to current and future veterinary practice owners.” — Dr. Adam Christman

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeniusVets , a leading pet health information and veterinary marketing platform, is excited to hold its Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium, which will be featured for the first time at the Fetch Long Beach dvm360conference, taking place December 6-8, 2024. Scheduled on December 6, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Symposium is designed to provide veterinary professionals with essential strategies and business insights to excel in practice ownership.Fetch conferences are known for delivering comprehensive education that supports clinical, management, and personal development. This year, Fetch Long Beach will include 170+ hours of CE with industry experts. The GeniusVets Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium will add a targeted layer of learning for current and future practice owners, addressing essential topics such as leadership, financial planning, and team culture.The Ownership Symposium has gained significant momentum over the past year, becoming a sought-after part of dvm360 events. Dr. Adam Christman , Chief Veterinary Officer at dvm360, expressed his enthusiasm: “dvm360 is thrilled to bring our Veterinary Practice Ownership Symposium to Fetch Long Beach, offering essential leadership and business training to current and future veterinary practice owners. By equipping them with the skills to excel in both patient care and business management, we’re setting the foundation for more successful, resilient practices. This program represents a huge step forward in fostering sustainable growth and innovation in our industry, and we look forward to partnering with GeniusVets for our future events in 2025.”Dr. Michele Drake of The Drake Center highlighted the evolving nature of practice ownership: “Owning a practice is about more than clinical excellence—it’s about leadership, innovation, and building a supportive team culture. This symposium will empower practice owners with the knowledge and tools they need to thrive.”Fetch Long Beach will continue its tradition of offering a well-rounded educational experience with keynote presentations, interactive workshops, and wellness-focused content. The inclusion of the Ownership Symposium further emphasizes the conference’s commitment to providing attendees with tactics they can apply immediately to their practices.Veterinary professionals seeking to enhance their ownership skills and build meaningful connections won’t want to miss this opportunity. Register now to join GeniusVets and industry leaders at Fetch Long Beach for a program that continues to gain momentum and redefine veterinary practice ownership. Use code GENIUS25 to receive 25% off registration.

