Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center Prepares for Grand Opening of New Veterinary Facility, The Valley

At Green Dog, we believe your pets deserve nothing but the best. That's why our brand-new facility is equipped with cutting-edge technology and designed to provide the utmost comfort and care for you and your furry companions. Our facility is equipped with the latest diagnostic tools and medical equipment, allowing us to provide accurate diagnoses and precise treatments.

Join the Green Dog Team to Celebrate The Valley's Grand Opening on March 29, 2025

Everything in this hospital has been done based on the experiences we've had over the past ten years of building Green Dog. This place is going to have so much Green Dog soul and energy.” — Dr. Ren Garcia, Founder and Chief of Staff

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center, a pioneer in out-patient specialty veterinary care in Los Angeles, invites community members to join them for the grand opening of their state-of-the-art veterinary hospital and education center, The Valley. The celebration, which will feature an adoption event, live music from local artists, and tours of the new facility, will kick off at 1:00 p.m. on March 29, 2025, at 14661 Aetna St., Van Nuys, CA, 91411.Community members who RSVP for The Valley’s Grand Opening will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a pair of suite tickets to an upcoming Los Angeles Lakers game. The first 50 attendees to book a new patient veterinary exam appointment at Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center, “The Valley” will receive a free complete bloodwork panel for their pet (a $195 value).Since its founding in 2013, Green Dog has provided exceptional veterinary care to the Los Angeles community by keeping one simple promise: Taking a human approach to pet dental health and wellness. The opening of The Valley marks both a renewal and an expansion of this promise, and will usher in a new era of affordable, quality veterinary care for Los Angeles residents through The Valley's expanded medical capabilities and service offerings.The Valley features three state-of-the-art buildings dedicated to different aspects of veterinary care, including general veterinary services, urgent and emergency care, and advanced specialty care. Each is equipped with cutting-edge technology and designed by practicing Doctors of Veterinary Medicine (DVMs) to provide the highest quality of comfort and care to clients and their pets."Everything in this hospital has been done based on the experiences we've had over the past ten years of building Green Dog," said Dr. Ren Garcia, Founder and Chief of Staff. "This place is going to have so much Green Dog soul and energy."Excellence, compassionate care, and innovation are at the heart of Green Dog's approach to veterinary medicine and the establishment of The Valley will allow Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center to be a continued leader in veterinary advancement and education. In addition to serving clients and their pets, The Valley was designed to be a community hub for veterinary professionals and educators around the country. As part of its commitment to advancing veterinary medicine, The Valley will offer year-round Continuing Education (CE) courses and hands-on training for veterinarians, technicians, and support staff.For veterinary professionals interested in learning more about partnership and educational opportunities available at The Valley, Green Dog will host an Industry Open House on March 22, 2025, from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. Attendees will tour the facility, meet the Green Dog team, and learn more about how The Valley is redefining veterinary care and education through its innovative services and programs.About Green Dog Dental & Veterinary CenterWith three locations serving communities in Sherman Oaks, Venice, and Van Nuys, Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center is the leading veterinary dental healthcare provider in Los Angeles. Established in 2013, Green Dog was born to provide a safe and affordable alternative to traditional veterinary medicine. By promoting an active approach to disease prevention from an early age, Green Dog is allowing patients to live longer, happier, and healthier lives. For more information about Green Dog Dental & Veterinary Center, visit www.greendogdental.com

