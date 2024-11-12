Home2 Suites Owings Mills Sets New Standards in Hospitality with Fresh Amenities and Award-Winning Service

Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD, enhances guest comfort with upgraded breakfast, social spaces, rooms, and award-winning service for a welcoming stay.

OWINGS MILLS, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD, has made exciting enhancements to its guest experience, focusing on breakfast variety, community engagement, and amenities tailored for extended stays. Known for its comfortable, home-like atmosphere, the hotel now takes guest satisfaction to the next level with innovative breakfast options, outdoor social spaces, and family-friendly activities.

Elevating Breakfast Choices

Recognizing that breakfast is essential to starting the day, Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD, has introduced a range of new breakfast amenities. Guests can now enjoy a unique Automatic Yogurt machine with a customizable topping bar and a “Make Your Own Breakfast Sandwich” station. With a wide selection of breads, meats, cheeses, and fresh toppings, guests can create breakfast just how they like it. Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD, is also proud to be a pilot location for Hilton’s new made-to-order breakfast sandwich options, including unique creations like the Hawaiian Sweet Heat Sandwich, Nashville Sunrise Scorcher, and Pretzel Roll Smoked Sausage Melt.

Building Community

Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD, offers multiple outdoor and indoor communal spaces that foster a welcoming community feel. Guests can enjoy an outdoor area with Cornhole, several grilling stations, and outdoor lounges, as well as indoor tables where they can socialize or work. To help guests relax and feel at home, the hotel provides a complimentary 24-hour coffee service and a convenient food market stocked with beer and wine. A large, well-equipped fitness center featuring multiple Peloton bikes, state-of-the-art treadmills, and a full range of free weights rounds out the guest experience, allowing visitors to prioritize wellness during their stay.

Ideal for Extended Stays and Family-Friendly Features

Designed with extended-stay guests and families in mind, Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD, features spacious rooms with full-size refrigerators, dishwashers, cooktop stoves, and comfortable seating areas. Families relocating or staying long-term can enjoy the hotel’s large indoor heated pool, as well as plenty of activities and spacious accommodations, all tailored for family comfort and convenience.

Award-Winning Staff

The commitment to excellence at Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD, is embodied by team members like the Breakfast Attendant, who was recently honored with the prestigious Stars of the Industry award by the Maryland Hotel and Lodging Association. Recognized among Maryland’s top hotel professionals at the MHLA’s 34th annual awards ceremony in April 2024, their dedication to outstanding service reflects the spirit of hospitality at Home2 Suites Owings Mills.

About Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD

Hilton’s Home2 Suites in Owings Mills, MD, offers comfortable and contemporary extended-stay accommodations tailored for today’s travelers. Located in the heart of Owings Mills, Maryland, this all-suite hotel combines home-like amenities with a welcoming, community-focused environment. Guests enjoy spacious suites with full kitchens, complimentary breakfast options, and extensive communal spaces, including outdoor grilling areas, a heated indoor pool, a 24-hour fitness center, and convenient EV charging stations. Perfect for both short and extended stays, Home2 Suites Owings Mills is committed to delivering exceptional service, sustainability, and comfort, making it a preferred choice for families, business travelers, and vacationers alike. For more information, visit Home2 Suites by Hilton.



