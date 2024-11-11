Update No. 1: Williston Barracks / Fatal crash involving Shelburne police officer
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 24A1008093
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Steven Gelder and Detective Sgt. Jesse Robson
STATION: Williston
CONTACT#: 802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: About 2:45 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024
STREET: U.S. Route 7 (Shelburne Road)
TOWN: South Burlington, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fayette Drive
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Rain
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Sgt. Kyle Kapitanski
AGE: 41
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF EMPLOYMENT: Shelburne Police Department, Shelburne, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2021
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer police SUV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger side
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
BICYCLIST
NAME: Sean P. Hayes
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Burlington, VT
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The deceased victim in this crash is identified as Sean Hayes, 38, of Burlington, Vermont.
The Shelburne police officer is identified as Sgt. Kyle Kapitanski.
VSP’s investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111. Anonymous tips also may be submitted online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
No additional details are available at this stage in the investigation. VSP will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.
Questions regarding Sgt. Kapitanski’s employment history and status should be directed to the Shelburne Police Department.
***Initial news release, 1:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, 2024***
The Vermont State Police is investigating a fatal crash between a Shelburne Police Department cruiser and a bicyclist that occurred early Monday, Nov. 11, 2024.
The crash occurred at about 2:45 a.m. Monday when the cruiser, driven by an on-duty Shelburne police officer, was headed south on U.S. Route 7 (Shelburne Road) in the vicinity of Fayette Drive in South Burlington. The cruiser struck a southbound cyclist pulling a trailer. The cyclist, a man, was pronounced deceased on scene. It was raining and dark, and the road was wet at the time of the crash.
The South Burlington Police Department responded initially to lead the crash investigation and requested assistance at 3 a.m. from the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, which responded to the scene. Around midday Monday, SBPD asked VSP to assume the lead role in the overall investigation. The Crash Reconstruction Team and a detective from VSP’s Criminal Division will investigate the crash.
The names of the individuals involved in the crash will be released as the investigation continues.
No additional information is available at this time. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the case progresses.
