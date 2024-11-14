Mazzola Lindstrom LLP Awarded a Double Ranking by Chambers USA in General & Corporate Commercial Litigation

Ranked In Top 20% of Boutique Firms in New York by Chambers & Partners

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mazzola Lindstrom LLP is proud to announce its prestigious double ranking in the Chambers USA 2025 Guide, recognized for both Litigation: General Commercial and Corporate Commercial. This distinction places Mazzola Lindstrom LLP among the top 20% of niche firms in New York, as featured in Chambers USA Regional Spotlight Guide 2025.“We are truly honored by this recognition from Chambers & Partners,” said Jean-Claude Mazzola, Partner, Mazzola Lindstrom LLP. “This accolade underscores our relentless commitment to delivering sophisticated, tailored legal solutions that address the diverse and complex needs of our clients. Our firm is built on Big Law expertise, with the agility and personalized attention that our clients seek.”A boutique firm with fewer than 50 attorneys, Mazzola Lindstrom LLP has carved out a strong reputation for its litigation success and corporate advisory services.The firm is known for its courtroom expertise, frequently arguing cases in state and federal appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and maintaining an impressive win rate. In addition to its litigation work, Mazzola Lindstrom provides comprehensive general counsel services, offering both interim and ongoing corporate legal support.The firm’s success is driven by its experienced senior leadership team, including:• Jean-Claude Mazzola, a respected figure in the legal community and Chairman of NYSBA’s Committee on Attorney Professionalism, leading the firm’s Insurance Defense Practice and Trial group, as well as building out the China Practice Group.• Richard Lerner, head of the firm’s Appellate Practice Group, and rated as AV-Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell, has briefed and argued some 600 appeals, in the highest and intermediate federal and state appellate courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, and is recognized for his persuasive and cross disciplinary legal analysis and strategic insight, especially in time sensitive, high-stakes proceedings.• Stephen Brodsky, partner, is Co-Chairman of NYSBA’s Corporate Counsel Litigation Committee and was previously appointed to New York State’s Covid-19 Task Force, among other roles. Stephen handles complex commercial litigation and corporate matters for his private company clients, often as outside general counsel. He also spearheads the firm’s Latin America Practice Group.Chambers & Partners ranks only the top 3% of law firms globally, identifying small to mid-sized firms that provide a compelling alternative to larger competitors. Rankings are based on submissions, comprehensive market research, evaluating each firm’s expertise, talent, and proven track record in their respective practice areas.Mazzola Lindstrom LLP remains dedicated to providing high-quality legal services with integrity, and this latest accolade further solidifies its position as a leader in both litigation and corporate law in New York.To learn more, visit: www.mazzolalindstrom.com . The company profile listing can be found on the Chambers website at: https://chambers.com/

