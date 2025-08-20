TecEx to Join AI Infra Summit 2025, Accelerating Cross-Border AI Deployments for Hyperscalers and GPU Leaders

I partner with enterprises and data centers to simplify global deployments, especially for AI infrastructure and GPU rollouts. From compliance and VAT to risk management” — - Noa Sussman, Global Solutions Director

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TecEx, a leading global compliance and deployment partner, is proud to announce its participation in the AI Infra Summit 2025 in Santa Clara, CA, from September 9 –11. As hyperscalers and GPU-driven firms like Neo-Cloud race to scale AI infrastructure globally, TecEx removes the cross-border obstacles that slow innovation, enabling infrastructure to move as fast as AI demands it.From AI rack deployments and GPU clusters to high-value hardware rollouts across restrictive markets, TecEx brings unmatched expertise in global trade compliance, Importer of Record (IOR)/Exporter of Record (EOR) services, and VAT management in over 200 destinations Worldwide. The result: fully compliant, deployment-ready shipments delivered without delay, risk, or red tape.TecEx’s “Control Tower” solution ensures full accountability across four key areas: VAT Management, Import/Export Compliance, Global Logistics, and Project Coordination:Tailored VAT ManagementAvoid costly delays and capital being tied up by ensuring full VAT compliance. TecEx’s VAT experts handle everything—from transaction guidance to liaising with foreign tax offices—to minimize exposure and accelerate recovery.Import/Export Clearance & RegulationsTecEx ensures seamless cross-border movement of hardware, handling complex customs and compliance challenges. From fragile cargo to fully integrated racks, every shipment receives white glove service and is fully insured with in-house claims management.World-Class Global LogisticsGlobal freight capabilities backed by real-time tracking, staging warehouses, and logistical documentation—including photos at every step—ensure transparency, reliability, and speed from origin to destination.Expert Project Management FoundationWith 80+ years of combined experience, TecEx’s team coordinates all functions across the deployment lifecycle. Clients benefit from unified accountability, agile execution, and tailored reporting that consolidates milestones and communications.About TecExTecEx is a trusted strategic partner for enterprises navigating the complexities of global AI infrastructure, IT hardware, and networking deployments. We enable seamless entry into international markets by ensuring every deployment is fully compliant, de-risked and operationally optimized.To connect with TecEx at AI Infra Summit 2025, or to learn how we support global AI deployments, contact Noa Sussman at NoaS@tecex.com or visit www.tecex.com

