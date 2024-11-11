HGSSS Launches Free Monthly Online Series Titled 'Economy 2.0' On November 12, 2024

Partnership with The Silvio Gesell Foundation will feature economists and forward-thinking experts sharing perspectives on the future of the global economy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Economy 2.0, in collaboration with The Silvio Gesell Foundation, will feature thought leaders, economists, and forward-thinking experts sharing their perspectives on the future of the global economy and the path forward

Who: Host Josh Sidman will sit down with Professor Steve Keen, an expert on the dynamics of monetary economics and macroeconomics.

What: Discussion will focus on the current economic status quo, which is facing unprecedented pressure, marked by rising inequality, unsustainable growth models, and systemic flaws. Will this status quo continue? What follows if it ends?

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024, 2 to 3 p.m. (EST)

Where: Online via Zoom. Register for free here. (Note: The Zoom link, Meeting ID, and Passcode will be provided via email on the day of the event.)

Bios: Professor Steve Keen is an expert on the dynamics of monetary economics and macroeconomics. He led the development of a software package called Minsky, a dynamics-based visualization tool for macroeconomic modeling. Prof. Keen received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Sydney and his master’s and Ph.D. in Economics and Economic History from the University of New South Wales. He has taught at the University of Western Sydney and Kingston University in London. Prof. Keen is the author of Debunking Economics and The New Economics: A Manifesto.

Media Contact: Vaughan Communications Group: Jeff Vaughan

