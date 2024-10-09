Henry George School Unveils Groundbreaking Video Series: "What Would Henry George Say?"

Bold new YouTube series explores how George’s revolutionary 19thcentury theories can solve today’s biggest economic and social justice challenges

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Henry George School of Social Science has unveiled a groundbreaking video series, “What Would Henry George Say?” The bold new YouTube series reveals what the 19th century social reformer and pioneering American political economist would say about today’s most pressing economic and social challenges. Each video affirms how George’s insights and theories are still relevant today and how they could be used to create a more productive national economy that encourages inclusive prosperity.

The first five videos in the ongoing series cover housing affordability in Seattle, a billionaire’s tax to help address climate change, New York City’s notoriously lopsided property tax system, the impact of the subway on New York City’s land values, and BlackRock’s acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners.

“What Would Henry George Say?” (WWHGS) videos can now be streamed for free on YouTube at the following links:

WWHGS about a billionaire’s tax to help address climate change?

WWHGS about Seattle’s approach to tackling housing affordability?

WWHGS about New York City’s notoriously lopsided property tax system?

About HGSSS:

Today’s important social and economic issues, including financial collapse, economic inequality, global disruptions, skyrocketing unemployment and poverty, were the same in 1932 when The Henry George School of Social Science (HGSSS) was launched to combat them. Rooted in the ideas and writings of 19th century social reformer and pioneering American political economist Henry George, the school’s mission is to educate and inform the public on his ideas of how to create a more productive national economy that encourages inclusive prosperity. Through courses and seminars, HGSSS students learn how Henry George’s economic ideals are still relevant today. In addition, topical research studies and white papers by the school’s academic experts are a resource for anyone looking to examine or discuss innovative practices.

Finally, the HGSSS Land Value Tax Calculator is an interactive tool designed to help researchers, policymakers and educators understand the relationship between location and land values in the United States. The free tool allows for the exploration of varying tax rates to determine land taxes.

To learn more about The Henry George School of Social Science please visit www.hgsss.org.

Media Contact: Vaughan Communications Group: Jeff Vaughan, jv@voncom.com, 610-533-4264

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.