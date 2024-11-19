US Ghost Adventures Expands to 150 Ghost Tour Locations
Spine-Chilling Growth: Experiential Expansion Surpasses 150 Haunted Destinations Nationwide!FALL RIVER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- US Ghost Adventures, a leader in haunted tours and paranormal experiences, is thrilled to announce the expansion of its operations to 150 cities nationwide. Known for providing spine-tingling, historically rich ghost tours, US Ghost Adventures now offers its unique blend of storytelling and hauntings in even more locations. This expansion brings their experiences to new cities across the country.
Some of the newest US Ghost Adventures locations include:
Arlington, TX - Arlington Ghosts
Augusta, GA – Augusta Ghosts
Boise, ID – Boise Ghosts
Cape May, NJ - Cape May Continental Ghost
Colorado Springs, CO - Colorado Springs Ghost Tours
Columbia, SC – Soda City Ghosts
Columbus, OH – Columbus Ghosts
Corpus Christi, TX - Corpus Christi Ghosts
Fort Myers, FL - Fort Myers Ghosts
Jackson, MS - Jackson Ghosts
Lexington, KY – Lexington Ghosts
Little Rock, AR – Little Rock Ghosts
Mesa, AZ - Mesa Ghosts
Oklahoma City, OK – Oklahoma City Ghosts
Omaha, NE - Omaha Ghosts
Palm Springs, CA - Palm Springs Ghosts
Pasadena, CA - Pasadena Ghosts
Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Ghosts
Santa Fe, NM - Sante Fe Ghosts
Scottsdale, AZ - Scottsdale Ghosts
Tallahassee, FL – Treacherous Tallahassee Ghost Tour
Tulsa, OK - Heartland Haunts Tulsa Ghost Tour
Waco, TX - Waco Ghosts
Waikiki, HI - Waikiki Ghosts
Winston-Salem, NC - Winston Salem Colonial Haunts
“We are thrilled to expand our tours to 150 locations, allowing us to share the haunted histories of even more cities,” said Lance Zaal, Founder and Owner of US Ghost Adventures. “Our tours are designed to offer an immersive, educational experience that reveals the stories and legends that make these places so hauntingly memorable.”
Each tour is led by a local expert guide knowledgeable about the city's history and hauntings. This ensures an engaging and authentic experience for both locals and tourists. Tours are held nightly and start at an affordable rate, with reservations available on usghostadventures.com.
ABOUT US GHOST ADVENTURES
US Ghost Adventures currently conducts ghost tours in over 100 cities across the United States and operates some of the nation’s most historic and haunted locations, including the Lizzie Borden House and the Villisca Axe Murder House. With a mission to uncover and share the true stories of America's most haunted sites, US Ghost Adventures offers immersive experiences combining history, storytelling, and the thrill of the paranormal. For more information, visit usghostadventures.com.
