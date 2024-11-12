Bryan O’Rourke And Partners At Vedere Ventures Celebrate Successful Exit, Strengthening Their Global Leadership Position

Bryan O'Rourke with Vedere Ventures and Moon Mission Team Members

Vedere Ventures successfully exits VertiMax, marking a major milestone and showcasing Moon Mission Media's role in building a globally recognized brand.

Thanks to the VertiMax community and its employees, master trainers, and global partners for their support and collaboration over many years.” — Bryan O'Rourke

COVINGTON, LA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vedere Ventures , a prominent advisory and venture acceleration leader, today announced the successful exit from its ownership in VertiMax, further solidifying its status as a global powerhouse in the global fitness and wellness industry. This milestone highlights the visionary leadership of Bryan O’Rourke, his partners, including Robert Dyer and Maureen O’Rourke, and the dedicated efforts of the Vedere Ventures team and its affiliates. This transaction marks the 20th M&A deal Mr. O’Rourke has overseen in the global fitness space during the past decade. Financial details of the exit transaction were undisclosed and remain confidential.Central to VertiMax and Vedere’s success is the impactful partnership with Moon Mission Media, whose branding and strategic communication expertise were crucial to rebuilding VertiMax into a globally recognized brand. Through innovative strategies and global outreach, Moon Mission Media significantly enhanced VertiMax's market presence, ensuring the brand resonated across various international markets. Moon’s co-founder Brandi Bergeron, in addition to Jessie Ehren, International Education Coordinator for VertiMax and head of education and programming for Vedere’s portfolio companies, have departed VertiMax as a result of the transaction."This latest exit marks another significant milestone for Vedere Ventures and its partners," said Bryan O’Rourke, founder and CEO of Vedere Ventures. "What we continue to achieve as a result of this and other transactions and engagements directly relates to our collective expertise and the strategic relationships we have built. We are grateful for the Moon Mission and Vedere teams, who play vital roles in our portfolio companies and with our clients. Thanks also to the VertiMax community, and its employees, master trainers, and global partners for their support and collaboration over many years."Along with his various other roles, including being CEO of the Fitness Industry Technology Council, Mr. O’Rourke serves as CEO of Core Health and Fitness, a global fitness powerhouse that manufactures and distributes the commercial fitness brands Stairmaster, Schwinn, Nautilus, Star Trac, Throwdown, and Wexer with 1,700 employees serving over 100 countries. Al Marez , the former long-time Chief Operating Officer of VertiMax, is also departing VertiMax as part of the transaction and will join the Vedere team as a senior advisor. Mr. Marez shared his thoughts, “Having been a part of building VertiMax into a global sports performance and fitness brand, I have learned the importance of bringing people together and creating an authentic community. It has been a great experience working with the Vedere Ventures and Moon Mission teams over the years. I look forward to making a positive impact on future projects with our partners and team members. We are just getting started.”As Vedere Ventures continues to expand its diverse portfolio, this recent exit exemplifies its commitment to creating value and fostering growth within the industries it serves. The firm remains dedicated to empowering visionary entrepreneurs, brands, and businesses, supporting their journeys from inception to impactful market presence.For further information about Vedere Ventures and its future initiatives, please visit www.vedereventures.com # # #About Vedere VenturesVedere Ventures is a globally recognized strategic investment and advisory firm focused on driving growth, innovation, and long-term value for its portfolio companies and clients. In addition to advising firms in strategic transactions, Vedere Ventures has invested in health club, fitness, and technology companies in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. Mr. O'Rourke and his partners, including Robert Dyer and other notable leading health club and fitness industry professionals, have advised leading global brands in fitness, health clubs, and related technologies for several decades.Learn more at www.vedereventures.com About Moon Mission MediaMoon Mission Media is a global branding and communications firm specializing in strategic partnerships that amplify brand visibility. As a full-service boutique firm, our selective partnerships allow us to provide a hands-on experience tailored to each client’s unique business needs.We offer a full range of services through a tailored approach, including SEO, E-commerce, AI-driven automation, digital marketing, and public relations. We focus on delivering measurable results that help brands save time and increase revenue while authentically connecting with their audiences.Learn more at www.moonmissionmedia.com

