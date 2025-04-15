Core Health & Fitness Launches Next Generation Star Trac & StairMaster Cardio with New Apex Display Technology

Apex gives our customers what they actually need—technology that works today and won’t be outdated tomorrow. It’s simple, connected, and built to last.” — Bryan K. O’Rourke, CEO Core Health And Fitness

VANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Core Health & Fitness , a global leader in commercial fitness equipment, announces the release of its Next Generation 8 and 10 Series Cardio Equipment, now featuring Apex, a new connected display platform built to improve performance, usability, and facility management.The updated cardio lineup from Star Trac and StairMaster includes redesigned treadmills, steppers, and bikes engineered for busy gyms and training facilities. With the new Apex display, these machines offer easier navigation, better connectivity, and tools that support both user goals and operator efficiency.Simplifying Cardio with Smart Technology“We build equipment that delivers long-term value—for both members and operators,” said Ella Verhees, Director of Product, Cardio. “The 8 and 10 Series with Apex make day-to-day management easier while giving members a better experience on the floor.”Apex Display: Built on OpenHub™Available across 4, 8, and 10 Series cardio products, Apex is Core Health & Fitness’ latest console platform, designed to integrate with modern fitness tech while staying easy to use. Built on the OpenHub ecosystem, Apex is a future-ready platform supporting:- Multiple Display Options – From the entry-level Apex LCD to the HD Touchscreen.- Real Connectivity – Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and ANT+ integration with wearables, apps, and facility systems.- Operational Efficiency – Over-the-air software updates and EcoFit™ asset tracking to support gym uptime and insights.- Modern, Durable Design – Easy-to-clean surfaces and a sleek interface built to handle daily use.*Feature availability depends on display model“Operators need equipment that’s durable and easy to manage,” said Travis Vaughan, Senior Director of Product Management & Technology. “Apex gives them a display that’s simple to use, connects with the tools they already rely on, and is ready for whatever’s next.”Flagship Equipment Gets an UpgradeCore's top-tier cardio machines, the Star Trac FreeRunner 10TRx and StairMaster 10G, will now be equipped with the Apex HD Touchscreen display. These machines combine trusted biomechanics with interactive features and entertainment options designed to support member goals and simplify training transitions.“Because of how responsive the FreeRunner is, I don’t have to swap out my Metcons to transition between cardio and lifting,” said Josh Honore, gym member.Future-Proofing the Cardio Floor“Apex gives our customers what they actually need—technology that works today and won’t be outdated tomorrow,” said Bryan K. O’Rourke, CEO of Core Health & Fitness. “It’s simple, connected, and built to last.”Learn MoreFor more information, visit www.corehandf.com About Core Health & Fitness Core Health & Fitness is a global leader in the commercial fitness industry, offering a wide range of innovative products under its iconic brands, including Nautilus, StairMaster, Schwinn, and Star Trac. With a commitment to improving wellness worldwide, Core Health & Fitness provides tailored solutions for fitness facilities of all sizes.

