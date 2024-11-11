Inventor Creates Automated Quality Management System for Real-Time Data in Construction & Chemical Industries

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard M. of Harvest, AL is the creator of ‘@QMS’... A new Quality Management Program utilizing automated software systems to help record, track, report and maintain your fabrication, inspection, code and process safety data. ‘@QMS’ allows QA/QC and Process Safety inspectors and technicians to submit existing PDF documents to capture and visualize data in an Excel or Power BI dashboard in real-time.@QMS features an easy-to-use GoFormz-powered interface and specialized user-interface to identify and store data where it transforms information for visualization by clients and team members. The systems leverage the GoFormz platform to utilize database technology and third-party software to build and warehouse the data. Automated barcoding will be used within the system with dashboards having the ability to monitor outputs.Words from the inventor:A few years ago, while serving in a Quality Management role, I recognized how labor intensive and mistake prone the process of weld mapping and tracking was. The recognition of this gap was the catalyst to develop a better more reliable and safer system. Its origin was simply as a weld tracker tool, but as the process developed, I realized and became even more excited about how it could improve other construction and process safety programs.At its core ‘@QMS’ is a customizable software driven Quality Management System. The beauty of ‘@QMS’ is the way we have streamlined and digitalized much of the data input and extrapolation that has traditionally been manual. But the wholistic value of ‘@QMS’ is the end-to-end program that is optimized by the use of the software and interfaces. Inputs are faster and simpler and less mistake prone. Information is available in real-time. Outputs and dashboards are customizable, and you can sort and filter based on the needs of each client.The primary benefits of ‘@QMS’:Simplicity- Much of the front end of our program allows the transfer of PDF to executable and manageable data. With Fewer manual entries there is a true efficiency improvement.Fewer Errors- In the world of process piping, errors are unacceptable. Incomplete or erroneous weld logs and maps can lead to loss of continuity, failure to follow process specifications and code violations.Faster and Better Reporting- Reports are available in real-time. Since @QMS can be interfaced with scheduling software, managers and schedulers are able to update leadership on project much more accurately. Allowing for better resource usage and recovery.Overall Quality and Safety Improvements- With more accurate tracking, there is a reduced opportunity for incorrect welder data, as well as specification and code adherence. Improper materials usage can lead to premature or even catastrophic failure of a process systems.@QMS is unique in the way it utilizes a specific UI to capture the data in real time, store the data in SQL database, and live power BI data link to visualize the data for team members. The system can be customized for use by almost any construction or process team with focus on Quality Management.From InventionHome Inventor:The market for software systems related to spreadsheet data presentation is growing rapidly, driven by the demand for improved data analytics, real-time decision-making, and enhanced business intelligence (BI). Businesses across multiple sectors need user-friendly tools that can transform data from spreadsheets into visual insights to make faster and more informed decisions. Furthermore, the global spreadsheet software market is projected to grow from $10.05 billion in 2023 to $10.79 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3%. This growth is enhanced by the rising adoption of cloud-based solutions that offer accessibility, cost-effectiveness, and robust security features.Businesses of all sizes need access to tools that provide real-time data visualization to monitor performance indicators, sales, operations, and numerous other business metrics. @QMS Automation provides convenient representation of all these mentions, and more, in real time. This innovative and versatile software system would significantly enhance any related business’ operations.Richard filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his @QMS product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in @QMS can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.The primary advantage of @QMS lies in its ability to automate administrative and document control activities, resulting in significant cost savings and enabling the effective repurposing of existing manpower.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.