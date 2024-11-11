Stoneyard Inc. Educates Chick Lumber Staff on Natural Thin Stone Veneer

David Croteau teaches Chick Lumber staff about Stoneyard's thin stone veneer.

This training course is ideal for any dealer interested in adding stone to their product line or learning the basics of stone veneer products and installation.” — Sal Massa, Chick Lumber

LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stoneyard Inc., a leading provider of natural thin stone veneer , recently hosted a training session at Chick Lumber ’s North Conway location. The event aimed to equip Chick Lumber’s staff with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively promote and sell Stoneyard’s premium stone veneer products.David Croteau and Brian St. Denis, representatives from Stoneyard Inc., conducted the comprehensive training session.The program covered a range of topics, including:- Product Background: A deep dive into Stoneyard’s natural thin stone veneer products, highlighting their unique qualities and benefits.- Customer FAQs: Addressing common questions and concerns raised by customers to ensure staff can provide accurate and informative responses.- Installation Overview: A step-by-step guide to the installation process, including key techniques such as trimming the veneer. David Croteau even demonstrated these techniques firsthand.By empowering Chick Lumber’s staff with this valuable knowledge, Stoneyard Inc. aims to enhance customer satisfaction and drive sales of its high-quality stone veneer products.Stoneyard Inc. offers similar training courses to all current dealers of Stoneyard Thin Stone Veneer local to Littleton, MA. For more information on Stoneyard’s products, training opportunities, or to find a local dealer, please visit stoneyard.com About Stoneyard Inc.Stoneyard Inc. is a renowned supplier of premium natural thin stone veneer. With a commitment to quality and innovation, Stoneyard offers a wide range of products to enhance the beauty and durability of residential and commercial projects.

