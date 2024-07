JS Masonry Transforms Stoneyard's Sales Trailer with Thin Stone Veneer

Stoneyard Sales Trailer in Littleton, MA

Partnering with JS Masonry, a trusted and highly mason, allowed us to create a stunning display that highlights the possibilities of Boston Blend for both residential and commercial applications.” — David Croteau, Co-Founder at Stoneyard, Inc

LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stoneyard, a leading supplier of natural thin stone veneer in New England, is proud to announce the completion of a unique project – the installation of their own Boston Blend thin stone veneer on the foundation of their sales trailer in Littleton, MA. The project was expertly executed by JS Masonry , a Stoneyard Certified Thin Stone Veneer Installer.“We wanted to showcase the beauty and versatility of our natural thin stone veneer products,” said David Croteau, Stoneyard Co-Founder. “Partnering with JS Masonry, a trusted and highly mason, allowed us to create a stunning display that highlights the possibilities of Boston Blend for both residential and commercial applications.”The project features three distinct shapes from Stoneyard’s popular Boston Blend collection: Ashlar, Mosaic, and Square and Rectangular. JS Masonry meticulously installed the veneer, starting with corner pieces and then filling in the foundation with carefully chosen and trimmed stones. Laticrete products, including Hi-Bond Veneer Mortar, Pointing Mortar, and Air and Water Barrier, were used to ensure a secure and long-lasting installation.The completed sales trailer foundation serves as a testament to the collaborative effort between Stoneyard and JS Masonry. It’s a visually striking example of the transformative power of natural thin stone veneer. This example will inspire homeowners and contractors alike to consider this unique material for their next project.