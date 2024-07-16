JS Masonry Transforms Stoneyard's Sales Trailer with Thin Stone Veneer
Partnering with JS Masonry, a trusted and highly mason, allowed us to create a stunning display that highlights the possibilities of Boston Blend for both residential and commercial applications.”LITTLETON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stoneyard, a leading supplier of natural thin stone veneer in New England, is proud to announce the completion of a unique project – the installation of their own Boston Blend thin stone veneer on the foundation of their sales trailer in Littleton, MA. The project was expertly executed by JS Masonry, a Stoneyard Certified Thin Stone Veneer Installer.
— David Croteau, Co-Founder at Stoneyard, Inc
“We wanted to showcase the beauty and versatility of our natural thin stone veneer products,” said David Croteau, Stoneyard Co-Founder. “Partnering with JS Masonry, a trusted and highly mason, allowed us to create a stunning display that highlights the possibilities of Boston Blend for both residential and commercial applications.”
The project features three distinct shapes from Stoneyard’s popular Boston Blend collection: Ashlar, Mosaic, and Square and Rectangular. JS Masonry meticulously installed the veneer, starting with corner pieces and then filling in the foundation with carefully chosen and trimmed stones. Laticrete products, including Hi-Bond Veneer Mortar, Pointing Mortar, and Air and Water Barrier, were used to ensure a secure and long-lasting installation.
The completed sales trailer foundation serves as a testament to the collaborative effort between Stoneyard and JS Masonry. It’s a visually striking example of the transformative power of natural thin stone veneer. This example will inspire homeowners and contractors alike to consider this unique material for their next project.
David Croteau
Stoneyard Inc
+1 978-742-9800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok