New Initiatives for Veterans and Their Families

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced new resources and initiatives available throughout the month of November to honor and recognize the service of New York State’s veterans and their families. These efforts highlight important partnerships and exemplify the State’s unwavering commitment to those who have served our State and Nation. The Governor also issued a proclamation declaring Nov. 11 as Veterans Day across New York State. Governor Hochul further directed 15 state landmarks to be illuminated green this evening as part of Operation Green Light, which began in New York State and has spread throughout the country to recognize veterans and service members from all eras of military service.

“I’m honored to recognize our heroes' service by officially declaring Nov. 11 as Veterans Day across New York State,” Governor Hochul said. “Our veterans have selflessly served us and their communities, and the initiatives we are announcing with our partners are our way of giving back to the New Yorkers and their families who rarely take and have always chosen to give. We will always be committed and dedicated to providing essential services to our veterans, service members and their families, and to ensuring that their great sacrifices are recognized.”

New York State Department of Veterans' Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said, “On Veterans Day, we come together as a grateful state and nation to honor the service and sacrifice of our veterans who have defended freedom and preserved our way of life. From the launch of the groundbreaking New York State Women Veterans History Trail, to providing free haircuts, healthcare screenings, and special events for veterans and their families, to the statewide Operation Green Light, our Department of Veterans’ Services is proud to spotlight and celebrate America’s heroes, today and every day. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued leadership, tireless advocacy and unwavering commitment to meeting the needs of New York’s veterans and our active-duty military personnel, and for always prioritizing the support, honor, and recognition of our heroes.”

These programs are one among dozens of state veterans benefits and services administered by DVS and partner agencies that amount to investments of well over $200 million dollars supporting New York’s veterans and their families in the current fiscal year.

Women Veterans History Trail Launch

Women Veterans are the fastest-growing demographic of veterans in New York State and throughout the country. The legacy of women with close ties to New York State distinguishing themselves in military service extends back centuries to our nation’s founding and encompasses every era thereafter.

To commemorate and celebrate this tremendous but often overlooked legacy of service, Governor Hochul today announced the launch of New York State’s Women Veterans History Trail, celebrating a distinguished group of women in military service with close ties to New York State. Governor Hochul first announced this initiative as part of her 2024 State of the State Agenda.

The first group of veterans recognized through this initiative include a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, a Space Shuttle mission commander, a technology pioneer, a courageous espionage agent, a nationally renowned psychologist, a specialist in cryptologic warfare, the founder of the American Red Cross, the first female four-star officer, the first woman to receive the United States Air Medal and more:

Dr. Mary Edwards Walker (Oswego), a pioneering battlefield surgeon and the first woman to receive the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Col. Eileen Collins (Elmira), the first woman to be a Space Shuttle pilot, the first woman to command a Space Shuttle mission, and the first woman to be a T-38 instructor pilot in the United States Air Force.

Admiral Grace Hopper (Poughkeepsie), a technological pioneer who served for more than 40 years in the United States Navy and whose leadership on developing the first computer language compiler is widely celebrated.

Margaret Corbin (West Point), who stepped forward when her husband was killed at the Battle of Fort Washington and took over his cannon until she, too, was wounded.

Dr. Oliva J. Hooker (White Plains), the first Black woman to serve on active duty in the United States Coast Guard, co-founder of the Tulsa Race Riot Commission, and a leading psychologist who led vital research to help children with developmental disabilities.

Harriet Tubman (Auburn), whose Underground Railroad heroism rescued dozens of people from enslavement and who also demonstrated remarkable courage as a spy, scout, nurse, and cook for the Union Army, including leading the Combahee River Raid that freed 756 enslaved people.

Clara Barton (Dansville), the “Angel of the Battlefield” who founded the American Red Cross, stationed the first chapter of this extraordinary organization in New York.

Gen. Ann E. Dunwoody (Cortland), the first woman promoted to a four-star officer’s rank, the first woman to command a battalion in the 82nd Airborne Division, and the first woman to lead the Combined Arms Support Command at Fort Lee.

Capt. Elsie S. Ott (Smithtown), the first woman to receive the United States Air Medal and the first recognized flight nurse in the Armed Forces, a role in which she developed vital improvements in procedures for evacuating the wounded from the front lines.

Sr. Chief Petty Officer Shannon Kent (Pine Plains), the first woman to operate with Naval Special Warfare in combat and a specialist in cryptologic warfare with fluency in seven languages, who served five Middle East combat deployments and who gave her life for her country in combat in 2019.

The United States Military Academy Class of 1980 (West Point), the first gender-integrated Academy class whose sixty-two female Cadets overcame physical and verbal abuse in addition to the many challenges customary to a Cadet’s training, and who went on to successful Army careers in occupational specialties ranging from military police to air defense artillery.

The veterans honored as members of the Women Veterans History Trail will be spotlighted, along with specific locations that were central to their life within New York State, on the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services webpage and all of the Department’s social media platforms. More members of the Women Veterans History Trail will be announced on future dates. Individuals who would like to nominate someone for inclusion in the Women Veterans History Trail are encouraged to contact the Department of Veterans’ Services at 1-888-838-7697.

New York State Department of Veterans' Services Women Veterans Coordinator Melissa Balan said, “As we honor Service Members past and present, it is part of the New York State Department of Veterans' Services mission to celebrate Women Veterans and honor the immeasurable dedication, resilience, and sacrifice we have made as we continue to blaze the way forward for Women Veterans. The Women Veterans History Trail highlights the exceptional contributions of our own New York State women in military service throughout history. They have served our State and Nation with unwavering dedication, courage, and honor, and in this way we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring their service is fully recognized and valued."

Free Haircuts for Veterans at Locations Across the State

Governor Hochul announced that New York State’s Department of Veterans’ Services has partnered with barber shops, salons, and beauty and cosmetology education programs at locations around the state to provide free haircuts to veterans on certain dates during the month of November. Participating businesses and schools offering these free services to veterans include:

To receive these services, Veterans are respectfully requested to provide the participating business or school a government-issued form of identification verifying their Veteran status, such as their Department of Defense Form 214, their United States Department of Veterans Affairs ID card, or their New York State driver’s license or non-driver’s ID card bearing the distinguishing “Veteran’s mark.”

Free Health Screenings for Veterans at Locations Across the State

Governor Hochul further announced that throughout the month of November, DVS will also partner with healthcare providers throughout the state to offer free healthcare screenings and free Veterans’ Benefits “check-ups” for all who have served in the military. Participating healthcare providers include:

Levittown Health Center, 70 Division Ave., Levittown: Free soft-tissue massage, blood pressure screening, posture screening, and more throughout the entire month of November, Mon. to Thurs., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., walk-ins welcome, calling ahead encouraged, (516) 796-4800.

Depew Health Center, 4974 Transit Rd., Depew: Free soft-tissue massage, blood pressure screening, posture screening, and more throughout the entire month of November, Mon. to Thurs., 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., walk-ins welcome, calling ahead encouraged, (716) 685-9631.

Seneca Falls Health Center, 2360 NY-89, Seneca Falls: Free soft-tissue massage, blood pressure screening, posture screening, and more throughout the entire month of November, Mon. to Thurs., 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., walk-ins welcome, calling ahead encouraged, (315) 568-3166.

Empire State Plaza Concourse, Madison Ave., Albany (entrance across the street from the New York State Museum): Free blood pressure screening, oximetry, diabetes and pre-diabetes information, sleep disorders assistance, and more, Nov. 13, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., walk-ins welcome, no appointment necessary.

Albany Veterans Day Event

Governor Hochul also today announced that DVS will host a special, first-of-its-kind Veterans Day program in Albany on November 11 in collaboration with Albany County’s Veterans Service Agency, Albany Law School, and Tully Rinckey PLLC to provide an exciting slate of activities to honor the service of Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families. Beginning at 2:30 p.m., Veterans, Service Members, and members of their immediate families will be able to enjoy:

A narrated trolley tour, beginning at 80 New Scotland Ave. in Albany, highlighting sites of military significance throughout the City of Albany;

A concert presented by the Yankee Doodle Band, the oldest continuously operating American Legion band in the nation; and

Ceremonies honoring Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, presenting Governor Hochul’s Veterans Day Proclamation to each attendee.

All of these events will take place at Albany Law School (80 New Scotland Ave.) and are free of charge to all Veterans, Service Members, and members of their immediate families. Refreshments will be provided to attendees.

An RSVP is required to take part. To confirm attendance at any or all of these Veterans Day events, email [email protected].

State Landmarks Illuminated in Green for Operation Green Light

Governor Hochul also announced that New York State landmarks will be lit green on November 11, 2024 to mark Veterans Day. This landmark lighting is part of Operation Green Light, a statewide initiative that began in New York State and has spread throughout the country. This campaign is meant to be a visible representation of support for all eras of military service in the form of green light. New York's ongoing support is symbolized by illuminating landmarks across the State in green, a poignant gesture honoring the courage and sacrifices of all generations of veterans.

New York State Association of Counties President Benjamin Boykin said, “As we celebrate Veterans Day, counties are proud to once again be joined by Governor Hochul and the State of New York in creating a visible tribute to our nation’s veterans through Operation Green Light. This initiative illuminates our commitment to honoring the courage, sacrifice, and dedication of New York’s veterans, reminding them that they are never forgotten.”

New York State County Executives’ Association President Steve Neuhaus said, “As a veteran and Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserves, it’s especially meaningful to witness the visible show of gratitude across our state and nation that Operation Green Light creates. By lighting our buildings and landmarks in green, we honor our veterans’ sacrifices and remind them that we stand with them not only on Veterans Day, but every day. On behalf of New York’s county executives, I commend Governor Hochul for her continued commitment to supporting and honoring New York’s veterans.”

New York State County Veterans Service Officers Association President Michael Middaugh said, “On this Veterans Day and every day, the members of the New York State County Veterans Service Officers Association say thank you to those currently serving and those who have served. We stand ready in our communities across New York to serve you and your families in any and every way possible. For the fourth straight year, we have been proud of the now-nationwide program that we call Operation Green Light, a visual image and a way to let our Veterans, Military Members, and their families know we have not forgotten their sacrifices and honor them for their service! All across the state we have been seeing buildings, businesses, residences turning green to show that support. We ask that you consider leaving up this visual image not just through today but year-around for those who have given so much for their country. Thank you for your service and have a blessed Veterans Day!”

These 15 landmarks and bridges will be illuminated in green as part of Operation Green Light, recognizing the unwavering service of veterans and service members:

Albany International Airport Gateway

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

Moynihan Train Hall

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Niagara Falls

One World Trade Center

State Education Building

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

