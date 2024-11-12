Pivot Energy’s Jackie Murphy Wins Climate Hero of the Year Stevie® Award, SustainabilityX® Top Women in Sustainability

Murphy named a bronze winner of the Climate Hero of the Year by Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Murphy, Chief Legal & ESG Officer for Pivot, has been recognized for her exceptional leadership and efforts toward clean energy deployment and sustainability.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pivot Energy , a national leading renewable energy provider and independent power producer, announced today the recent prestigious recognition of Jackie Murphy, Chief Legal & ESG Officer.Murphy was named a bronze winner of the Climate Hero of the Year by Stevie Awards for Women in Business and to The SustainabilityX Magazine’s Global 50 Women In Sustainability Awards™ 2024 “I am grateful for the opportunity to leverage my legal expertise and passion for sustainability to combat climate change. At Pivot Energy, I get to work with some of the most brilliant minds and dedicated people in the industry — a collective of colleagues passionate about advancing an equitable energy transition,” said Jackie Murphy, Chief Legal & ESG Officer. For Pivot Energy. “These recognitions inspire and motivate us all to continue doing all we can to accelerate the deployment of clean energy for our communities and the planet.”Stevie Women in Business Climate Hero of the Year AwardThe StevieAwards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world’s premier business awards. More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 36 nations and territories were submitted for the Stevie Awards this year for consideration in more than 100 categories.As the bronze level recipient of the Climate Hero of the Year, Stevie Award for Women in Business, Murphy is among other world class individuals committing themselves and their work to progressing climate protection for the greater good of communities and the planet. The awards were presented to winners last week during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City.Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, “In its 21st year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received an outstanding body of nominations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year’s Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements.”SustainabilityX’s Top 50 Global Women In Sustainability AwardSustainabilityX’s Top 50 Global Women In Sustainability Awards spotlights influential women who are elevating sustainability through their efforts. Murphy’s bold leadership and accomplishments have championed the construction of new paths and talent for sustainable action.Murphy was selected for these two awards based on her commitment to sustainability, her unique ability to strategically influence and lead teams toward a common goal, and her dedication to using her legal and ESG expertise to build an engaging work culture and create overall company profitabilityJackie Murphy’s AccomplishmentsStrategic, determined, and highly respected by those who enter her orbit, Murphy's tactical leadership is a beacon in the clean energy industry. She uses her influence to thoughtfully lead her teams to advance clean energy initiatives, strongly advocating for sustainable policies prioritizing moderate—to low-income communities.Murphy is a powerful force that guides teams of internal and external attorneys to unite investors, landowners, title companies, corporations, and consumers. Her business acumen, demonstrated through successfully leading the closing of renewable energy transactions in excess of one billion dollars with global brands and Fortune 500 companies, has been instrumental in supporting clean energy deployment. These transactions have resulted in over 100,000 low-to-moderate income households obtaining clean energy and opening opportunities to access solar energy in homes globally.Murphy's commitment to social responsibility is also evident in her role in creating Pivot Energy's Legal Pro Bono Program. This program provides competent and accessible legal services to farmers as they negotiate agrivoltaic, dual-use, and service agreements with energy companies.Murphy's commitment to diversity and inclusion is further demonstrated in her leading role for the Pivot Inclusive Pathways Workforce Development Program. This program fosters professional growth through hands-on training and real-world project experience, aligning with Pivot's commitment to building a more equitable workforce.About Pivot EnergyPivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a U.S.-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

