Pivot Energy Receives Two Prestigious Awards for Leadership in Renewable Energy and Sustainability

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pivot Energy , a national renewable energy provider and independent power producer, has been honored with two distinguished awards: the "High Impact Cleantech Company Award" from the Colorado Cleantech Industries Association and the " Women in Sustainability Leadership Award (WSLA) 2025 ", presented to Annie Lappé, Vice President, Strategy and Impact. These recognitions highlight Pivot Energy’s outstanding contributions to the cleantech industry and its continued leadership in driving the renewable energy transition, nationally and in Colorado, home of its headquarters.Pivot Energy Wins "High Impact Cleantech Company Award"The High Impact Cleantech Company Award, presented by Colorado Cleantech, recognizes mature organizations that demonstrate significant local, national, or global influence in the cleantech sector in Colorado. Companies honored in this category have a growing workforce, multiple products in the marketplace, and a strong track record of positive earnings."Colorado Cleantech is proud to select Pivot Energy as the 'High Impact Cleantech Company,' recognizing its innovative contributions to advancing renewable energy solutions and sustainable practices," said Laura Hickernell, Executive Director of Colorado Cleantech. "Pivot Energy’s dedication to empowering communities through solar energy and their leadership in cleantech exemplify the values that drive Colorado’s clean energy future."This award reflects Pivot Energy’s commitment to delivering impactful solar energy solutions and accelerating the adoption of renewable energy to create a more sustainable and equitable energy system.Annie Lappé Receives 2025 Women in Sustainability Leadership AwardPivot Energy’s Annie Lappé, Vice President, Strategy and Impact, has been honored with the Women in Sustainability Leadership Award (WSLA) 2025, a globally recognized accolade celebrating female leaders who are making significant contributions to sustainability.Now in its 11th year, the WSLA is one of the most prestigious global programs recognizing women driving positive environmental and social change. This award acknowledges Annie’s leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to advancing clean energy solutions.“I am deeply honored to receive this recognition and be part of the WSLA 2025 cohort," said Annie Lappé, Vice President, Strategy and Impact for Pivot Energy. "I am incredibly proud to be part of such an inspiring group of women who are shaping a more sustainable, and equitable future."Annie will be recognized at the WSLA 2025 Awards Ceremony in Phoenix on February 11th, where she will join a distinguished network of over 120 of the most influential women in sustainability. The WSLA Alumnae Group continues to foster mentorship, collaboration, and leadership development among past winners."We look forward to welcoming these women leaders into the heart and soul of WSLA," said Rochelle Routman, WSLA Alumnae Group President and Chairperson of the Board. "This award elevates these high-achieving women, providing them with even greater influence to solve complex sustainability challenges, benefiting all of us."Lisa Colicchio, WSLA Alumnae Group Vice President and Board Member, added, “Congratulations to the WSLA winners of 2025! These women are champions of climate action, leading the charge toward a sustainable future for all.”About Pivot EnergyPivot Energy is a renewable energy provider and independent power producer that develops, finances, builds, owns, and manages solar and energy storage projects. Pivot leverages its renewable expertise to provide a range of unique offerings that accelerate the clean energy transition by helping companies and communities attain impactful decarbonization. Pivot is a U.S.-based Certified B-Corporation that proudly follows a corporate strategy aimed at providing a positive impact on society as measured by Environmental stewardship, Social leadership, and responsible Governance factors. Pivot Energy is an ECP portfolio company. Learn more at pivotenergy.net.

