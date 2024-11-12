Downtown Delray Encourages Holiday Shoppers to 'Shop Small' at its Numerous ‘Mom and Pop’ Legacy Retailers

DDA Logo Delray Camera Shop Avalon Delray Periwinkle

96% of Downtown Delray Beach’s Shops are Small, Independent, and Locally Owned; Small Business Saturday is November 30, 2024

Our long-established small businesses truly embody the spirit of our downtown. As the city grows, these businesses remind us of our roots and the soul of Downtown Delray Beach.” — Laura Simon, Exec. Director, Delray Beach DDA

DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) is getting ready for Small Business Saturday on November 30, 2024 by highlighting Delray Beach’s many small businesses and urging visitors and locals to “shop small” this holiday season. Downtown Delray Beach boasts more than 125 retail shops, with 96 percent of them designated small, independent businesses.Small Business Saturday, which was founded by American Express in 2010 and official cosponsored by the Small Business Administration (SBA) since 2021, is a day to celebrate and support small businesses and all they do for their communities by shopping small. Small Business Saturday is held annually on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.While Downtown Delray Beach continues to welcome new restaurants and retailers, Delray Beach native and Executive Director of the Delray DDA, Laura Simon, has a special appreciation for the mom and pop, legacy businesses that have stood the test of time. “Our long-established small businesses truly embody the spirit of our downtown,” she shared.“As the city grows and attracts thousands of new visitors each year, these businesses remind us of our roots and the soul of Downtown Delray Beach.”Some of those legacy businesses include:-Richwagen’s Delray Bike & Sport: A family owned and operated bicycle shop that has been serving the Delray Beach community since 1961.-Nina Raynor: Since 1958, this family-owned and operated designer boutique has offered evening wear, special occasion, resort casual, accessories and more in Delray Beach.-Delray Camera Shop: A photographic equipment and supplies retail shop now located at 217 NE 4th Avenue, Delray Beach. The Delray Camera Shop opened in Downtown Delray in 1965.-Avalon Gallery: The art gallery features an extensive collection of glass jewelry, lamps, ceramics, metal and Judaica representing 120 different artists from the United States and Canada. Avalon Gallery was opened in December 2004 by John Terry and Mavis Benson, Chairperson of the Downtown Delray Merchant Association.-Kilwin’s: Since 1947, Kilwin’s has been a celebrated part of Americana, having a reputation for providing high-quality chocolates, ice cream and confections combined with excellent service. Kilwin’s has been in Downtown Delray since 2001.-South Ocean Beach Shop: This beachside boutique has served Delray Beach since 1980 (that’s 44 years!). The shop offers resort wear for women and men.-Blue Gallery: A Delray Beach landmark for over 18 years, Blue Gallery mixes sophisticated flare with contemporary art. It features original collections of internationally acclaimed artists painting landscapes, abstracts, semi-realistic and figurative styles.-Just Hearts: This legacy business has anything and everything your heart desires, from art to paperweights to kitchen utensils. They also carry a full line of Brighton products. The store first opened in downtown Delray 30 years ago!-Periwinkle: Periwinkle combines outstanding quality with color and style, offering a carefully curated, diverse assortment of clothing, accessories and home décor. The downtown Delray location opened in 2008.-Kokonuts: Started by Alex and Fawn Srulovic, the designer swim and resort wear store first opened its doors on Atlantic Avenue in Downtown Delray in 2008. The couple recently purchased Tootsies Footwear and both stores are now in the same location at 400 East Atlantic Avenue. The Srulovics also own Azuri boutique, Koko Shoes and Dunes Surf Shop on the beachside of Atlantic Avenue.Check out the Downtown Delray Dining and Shopping Guide here: https://downtowndelraybeach.com/flipbooks/dining-shopping-2024/ For a full list of Downtown Delray Beach retailers, please visit: https://downtowndelraybeach.com/shopping About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.Follow updates on social media @DowntownDelray

