Ultra-Modern Toronto Estate Featuring Bespoke European Finishes to Auction via Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A spectacular ultra-modern estate in the prestigious Edenbridge Humber-Valley neighborhood of Toronto is heading to auction via Concierge Auctions. Offered in cooperation with listing agents Peter Torkan and John Tomasone of The Agency Toronto, the extraordinary home is a masterpiece in design, complete with European finishes. Listed for CA$10.499 million, starting bids are estimated to start between CA$4 million and CA$6.5 million. Bidding is scheduled to open on 5 December via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace and culminate live on 17 December at The Dominick in New York City.

Located at 91 Valecrest Drive against the serene backdrop of ravine views, the residence exudes sophistication with European-imported finishes throughout. The stunning Italian-imported kitchen, complete with a butler's pantry, custom mechanical quartz island, and top-of-the-line Gaggenau appliances, offers an elevated culinary experience. Soaring ceilings enhance the expansive layout, amplifying the sense of openness and light. Bespoke design elements, such as the two-level garage lift, combine function with artistry, serving as a striking focal point for car enthusiasts.

"This home, a thoughtful synthesis of timeless and modern design, is a prize estate amid one of Toronto’s most sought-after neighborhoods," said Tomasone. "Edenbridge Humber-Valley offers a fantastic blend of luxury and community, with top-rated schools and exclusive amenities close by. We’re excited to partner with Concierge Auctions to bring this incredible property to market."

Designed for both comfort and grand entertaining, the estate offers a luxurious year-round lifestyle. Heated driveways and walkways ensure accessibility in every season, leading to the immaculate primary suite that boasts a wraparound balcony, offering tranquil views of the lush ravine surroundings. An elevator and a stunning spiral staircase provide access to a custom rooftop pergola, where residents and guests can relax and entertain while taking in spectacular city and ravine vistas under the stars.

Indoor amenities ensure an extravagant lifestyle, with a heated pool, hot tub, state-of-the-art gym, and a wine cellar that provides a luxurious escape. The home’s design features a custom motorized kitchen island and Italian-imported floors, while the seamless integration of Control4 home automation enhances convenience by controlling security, lighting, and sound systems throughout the estate.

The expansive outdoor spaces, including the custom rooftop pergola and landscaped yard, provide ample room for entertaining, ensuring that every event, from intimate gatherings to large celebrations, is a memorable one. The estate’s combination of indoor and outdoor spaces provides a sanctuary for those who demand the finest in life.

“This property is more than a home; it’s an investment in an exclusive lifestyle,” said Torkin. “The auction format offers a rare opportunity, connecting it with discerning buyers who value both the serenity of a private retreat and the vibrancy of the city at their doorstep, and we look forward to collaborating with Concierge Auctions to find its next owner.”

Known for its lush ravine landscapes, serene parks, and family-friendly atmosphere, Edenbridge Humber-Valley offers an exceptional blend of tranquility and convenience. The neighborhood is minutes from vibrant cultural hotspots in downtown Toronto and offers easy access to upscale dining destinations like Gusto 101 and The Chase. For outdoor enthusiasts, the area offers proximity to the lush Humber Valley, scenic trails, and the prestigious Toronto Golf Club. The neighborhood’s exclusive schools and recreational amenities provide a perfect setting for families, while the cultural vibrancy of Toronto is just a short drive away.

91 Valecrest Drive is available for private showings by appointment and via Open Houses every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4pm through the bidding cycle, between November 12th and December 17th.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

