Hudson Therapeutics and Shaperon Engage Major Global Pharmaceutical Companies at BIO-Europe 2024

Hudson Therapeutics, Inc. Shaperon, Inc.

Discuss Out-Licensing Assets for Atopic Dermatitis Treatment and Other Key Assets For Other Therapeutic Indications

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hudson Therapeutics , in collaboration with Shaperon , announced their participation in BIO-Europe 2024, where both companies engaged in numerous discussions under confidentiality on out-licensing clinical and preclinical for core pipeline assets with several major global pharmaceutical companies. The discussions focused on Shaperon and Hudson’s innovative pipeline assets, including Nugel for atopic dermatitis, Nucerin for Alzheimer’s disease, and the dual-target nanobody immunotherapy Papiliximab for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies. During the conference, Hudson and Shaperon held 1:1 meetings with 20 companies which expressed active interest. This engagement is expected to drive licensing-out and partnership opportunities for their leading clinical programs.BIO-Europe 2024, Europe’s largest biotech conference, attracted over 5,500 industry leaders from 2,800+ pharmaceutical and biotech companies across more than 60 countries. Held in Stockholm, Sweden, from November 4th-6th, the conference provided a platform for networking and showcasing the latest advancements in life sciences therapeutics, diagnostics, and medical device programs.Ms. Janice Marie McCourt, CEO of Hudson Therapeutics, commented, “BIO-Europe 2024 has proven to be an excellent venue for engaging with industry leaders about our promising pipeline. The global interest in Nugel, our atopic dermatitis treatment currently in U.S. Phase 2b trials, has been remarkable, especially as we approach a major milestone with the upcoming release of Part 1 trial data planned for the JP Morgan Conference in January 2025 in San Francisco. The depth of engagement from top-tier pharma partners is a testament to the unmet needs our innovative treatments aim to address.”At the conference, Shaperon and Hudson discussed global out-licensing with multiple pharmaceutical companies regarding Nugel, Nucerin, and Papiliximab. The discussions highlighted the unique mechanism of Nugel, the first atopic dermatitis treatment targeting inflammasome inhibition of the GPCR19 target. Many companies expressed strong interest in the U.S. clinical trial data, expected to be released in January 2025.Dr. Seung-Yong Seong, CEO of Shaperon, noted, “Many global pharmaceutical companies expressed strong interest, with follow-up meetings continuing from previous international conferences. Top-Tier pharmaceutical companies were especially drawn to Nugel’s unique mechanism, which modulates inflammatory responses broadly while minimizing immune system impact. There is significant interest in clinical trial data from diverse populations currently underway in the U.S.”Dr. Seong added, “Following BIO-Europe, we are shortlisting potential global partners for licensing-out, aiming for tangible outcomes when the U.S. Phase 2b Part 1 data becomes available January 2025. Alongside Nugel, Papiliximab, the nanobody-based dual-target antibody, is also generating significant interest for out-licensing discussions in the global market.”ABOUT SHAPERONShaperon is a clinical-stage biotech company focused on developing novel inflammasome inhibitors. Its unique GPCR19-P2X7 modulation mechanism suppresses a range of inflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-18, IL-6, and TNF-α, by targeting both priming and activation phases of the inflammasome. This pioneering approach is poised to address complex immune-mediated inflammatory disorders, with Shaperon currently advancing clinical programs in atopic dermatitis, Alzheimer’s disease, and COVID-19 pneumonia, in addition to preclinical programs in MASH and obesity.ABOUT Hudson TherapeuticsHudson Therapeutics, a US subsidiary of Shaperon was founded and incorporated in the US in 2023 to lead global clinical trials, investor relations, commercial strategy, and business development of assets from Shaperon. Hudson also plans to develop Shaperon's early-stage assets in the future.

