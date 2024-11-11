New Rounds of Grant Funding for Veteran Programs Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the opening of new rounds of grant funding for several important programs assisting veterans and their families throughout New York State. These programs provide funds for capital improvements in the facilities of veterans service organizations, cash assistance for eligible veterans facing housing emergencies, and funding for law school programs focused on addressing veterans’ unmet legal needs.

"New York State has always stood by our veterans and their families, and today we are reaffirming that commitment by expanding access to critical resources that support their well-being,” Governor Hochul said. “Whether it's improving the facilities that serve our veterans, providing emergency housing assistance, or ensuring they receive the legal help they deserve, these initiatives reflect our unwavering dedication to those who have served our country. Our veterans answered the call to protect us, and it is our duty to ensure they have the support they need to thrive."

New York State Department of Veterans' Services Commissioner Viviana DeCohen said, “These grants and funding initiatives are crucial for supporting our veterans and their families across New York State. They enable essential upgrades to veterans’ service organization facilities, provide emergency housing assistance, and address unmet legal needs through law school programs. We are deeply grateful for Governor Kathy Hochul’s unwavering commitment to enhancing the lives of our veterans and ensuring they receive the support they deserve.”

These programs are among dozens of state veterans benefits and services administered by the Department of Veterans' Services and partner agencies that amount to investments of well over $200 million dollars supporting New York’s Veterans and their families in the current fiscal year.

Webinar Set to Help Veterans Groups Pre-Qualify for Third Round of Veterans Non-Profit Capital Program

Governor Hochul today announced that a technical assistance webinar for Veterans’ organizations will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 3. The webinar is being offered ahead of an upcoming third round of the Veterans’ Nonprofit Capital Grant Program (VNCP), a vital initiative overseen by the New York State Department of Veterans' Services and administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. VNCP is designed to enhance and enable critical upgrades to the facilities of Veterans’ organizations across the state.

Following two successful previous rounds with more than $3.5 million awarded to eligible Veterans’ groups, the third round of the VNCP will make available at least $1.35M in capital grants with individual grant awards of $25,000 to $75,000. A Request for Applications is expected to be announced in the first half of 2025.

The technical assistance webinar will instruct groups how to prequalify in the Statewide Financial System (SFS), formerly the Grants Gateway. The session will be recorded and available to re-review as needed.

The webinar can be accessed on the Grants Management website.

DASNY President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “DASNY is proud to support the Veterans Nonprofit Capital Grant Program and Governor Hochul’s agenda to support those who have sacrificed for their country. The grants awarded to these organizations will fund lasting improvements, empowering nonprofit organizations to continue providing critical services for many years to come.”

Re-Opening of Veterans Emergency Housing Assistance Fund

The New York State Department of Veterans’ Services administers the Veterans Emergency Housing Assistance Fund, which is designed to assist New York State veterans who are experiencing homelessness or housing crises placing them at risk of homelessness. Eligible veterans can apply to receive up to $2,000 in cash assistance to cover emergency housing expenses.

This program is funded through the Homeless Veterans Assistance Fund, a tax-check off fund to which New Yorkers can make voluntary donations during the process of filing their taxes. Following a successful pilot period earlier this year that saw the distribution of more than $175,000 to veterans across the state, Governor Hochul today announced the re-opening of the fund and the availability of an additional $400,000 in cash assistance to eligible veterans. Funding is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Eligible housing emergencies include, but are not necessarily limited to:

Emergency financial assistance to a Veteran whose home was badly damaged in a fire or natural disaster;

Renovating a Veteran’s home that is no longer accessible due to the onset or worsening of a disability;

Gaining temporary shelter when a Veteran suddenly loses access to their home or a Veteran’s home becomes no longer safely habitable;

Replacing or repairing an essential home appliance that has been destroyed or severely damaged (e.g., furnace, water heater, etc.);

Covering rent, utilities, or property tax payment that a Veteran missed due to illness or emergency; and

Any other payment that the Commissioner determines to fall within the purview of the program.

To qualify for these emergency funds, an applicant must be a Veteran living in New York State and facing an immediate housing hardship. An applicant must also have a personal net worth equal to or below the net worth limit established by the United States Department of Veterans Affairs to assess eligibility for non-service-connected pension.

Additional information about the program, including instructions on how to apply, can be found on the Department of Veterans’ Services website.

Third Round of Justice for Heroes Grant Program to Open in January 2025

Governor Hochul also today announced an upcoming third round of the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Justice for Heroes grant program, which funds law schools offering innovative collaborative programs to assist veterans, service members, and their family members with previously unmet legal needs.

Justice for Heroes awardees receive up to $50,000 per year to establish or enhance experiential legal education initiatives that help bridge the justice gap confronting many individuals who have served or are serving in the United States Uniformed Services. These legal services are provided free of charge to veterans, service members and their families and include assistance with a variety of legal concerns including discharge upgrade cases, appellate cases to the Federal Circuit and the Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, veterans who are confronting imminent foreclosure or eviction, and other fundamental civil legal needs.

Following two successful previous rounds with more than $1 million awarded to law schools around the state, the third round of the Justice for Heroes grant will make available a total of $250,000 per year, renewable for up to three years, in grant funding for law school programs providing legal services to veterans, service members, and their families. A Request for Applications is expected to be announced in January 2025.

About the Department of Veterans' Services

The New York State Department of Veterans' Services, which has served as the state's advocacy agency for veterans, service members, and military families since 1945, maintains an agencywide commitment of serving all veterans, service members, and military families in a wide range of practice areas, including claims and appeals for benefits from the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, discharge upgrade appeals to the United States Department of Defense, and claims for New York State benefits. Veterans, service members, and military families are encouraged to contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or their website to meet — in person or virtually — with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to address their needs and gain the full measure of benefits that they have earned.